Born marginalised

Women, religious and sexual minorities, people from certain castes, those with disabilities, all face discrimination

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of a utopian world? People have different views on utopia. Some would think of an infinite flow of money, others may think about people of different faiths living together in harmony, equality, no riots, no terrorism, no wars...

But what else come to my mind is a world where I am not stigmatised based on the community I belong to. When I was born, I was given a first name and a surname, like any other person on earth. But people have this uncanny tendency to judge one by surname.

Want to get a house on rent? Mention your caste first. This is actually a prevalent predicament in many places. I remember how vexed my uncle was when finding a house on lease was an uphill battle for him because almost everyone he approached would not let it out to “lower” castes, not even for extra cash.

“What's your caste? You come under ‘General’ right?” was the question my then best friend, a Brahmin, once asked me out of the blue. We were just six years old and this question was articulated in such a way that it only demanded a “yes” as the answer.

“Whoever comes under ST, SC, and OBC, tell me your names and categories and bring your caste certificates tomorrow,” said my teacher when I was in 12th grade. When I shared my details, the two people beside me looked at me. One of them said with repugnance, “You belong to SC? You don’t look like one.”

“Am I supposed to have horns on my head,” I fired back. How else should I interpret the words? Was that to make me feel good? That I am dissimilar to those in the community I belong to? That they said I don’t “look” like a person falling under the SC category reflects the notion they hold that those of “lower castes” are supposed to look different.

I wonder if they imagine us as people in rags? As even little schoolchildren have this mentality, it makes me question things such as their upbringing and our education system. They might have passed the exam, but they, unequivocally, never grasped the gist and crux of the things they learnt. Maybe they missed the class when we were taught the chapter “Diversity and discrimination” in the sixth grade, which manifestly states that discrimination is a bad thing.

And thus, here we are in a world where women, religious minorities, sexual minorities, certain castes, people with disabilities are all treated like scum.

What I have experienced is absolutely zilch compared with what many marginalised communities face every day. Untouchability, criticism, assaults, destitution, and what not. And what is our fault? Being born in a community? The right to choose is not applicable here at all, as society believes that a person is defined by the community he or she is born into.

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day in 2022, but still there are people who don't share the same views as our Constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar did his very best by amalgamating his views on egalitarianism with the Constitution, but he knew it was just the beginning. And 72 years later, it’s still the beginning.

