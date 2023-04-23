Books lost and never found

April 23, 2023 12:49 am | Updated April 22, 2023 07:58 pm IST

To lose a dear book is painful to any reader. I have lost at least a dozen books I had fallen head over heels in love with since I took reading as a serious pastime in my twenties. Some were borrowed, some snatched away and yet a few were even stolen — all by friends and well-wishers!

The first book I lost was Dale Carnegie’s How to Win Friends and Influence People which I bought when I was 21. Just graduated from the university, I was wondering if I should look for a job or go for higher studies. It was during this period of uncertainty I bought the book.

I loved its simple, matter-of-fact style and started learning one or two lessons from it. I treasured it and kept it with me wherever I went for a stay longer than, say, a month or so.

Then I lost the book one day quite mysteriously. I waited for a few days for the book to come back, but it did not.

So l purchased a new one from an old book stall in Kottayam, kept it under lock and key until my daughter borrowed it for reading. I have not seen the book after that and she has been in the U.K. for the past six years!

Fortunately, I came across a fresh copy of the book in my son’s modest collection in Bengaluru recently.

The other books I lost were more serious books of literature. I am a fan of Hemingway and never willingly miss any of his writings, let alone his books. I had copies of almost all of his books collected from various sources from time to time. I do not know how many times I had read and re-read his masterpieces such as A Farewell to Arms and For Whom the Bell Tolls.

One day the first one bid farewell to me and quite mysteriously vanished away. A few months later, the second one also followed suit and now I have only The Sun also Rises, The Old Man and The Sea, The Movable Feast and The Men without Women.

I don’t blame any of my dear and near ones for these losses. I am not sure whether I left them somewhere in a busy bus stand or a railway station in a precarious state of absent-mindedness.

I would request my dear friends and well-wishers to remember if we have ever met and discussed books in the past.

If so, please check your bookshelves, bedroom side-tables or balcony teapoys! You might, perhaps, find one or two which crept into your privacy to make you happy while their owner is pining for them.

