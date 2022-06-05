Bonding over dosa

When the art of cooking fashioned a melting pot

Newly married in the 1970s, I left Madras, where I was born and brought up, and accompanied my husband, an Army captain, to a new place. I stood near the door of the first-class coach looking around the Pune station. I placed my hand and future in the extended hand of my husband, the only person I knew at that moment, and stepped down from the train.

New place, new people, new language and culture. As time passed, I made new acquaintances who later became friends for life. I managed by conversing in English and through sign language and gradually learnt Hindi.

Strange morsels

It didn’t take us much time to settle down. One fine day, a few bachelor friends landed at home as my husband sat down to his Sunday morning staple breakfast of masala dosa. He looked at me as he invited them to breakfast. Being North Indians, dosa was new to them. And they fell in love with it. From then on, Sunday breakfast at our home became a routine for the bachelors.

Bhabhiji, anything for your crispy dosas, they would shout. As if dosa-sambar was not enough, they would be pulled by the aroma of filter coffee. They learnt to pour the coffee back and forth in the tumbler and davarah to make it frothy and then sip it slowly. Even couples joined sometimes, and we were invited to their homes.

Visiting our native town during annual leave was fun. While returning, my mother-in-law would stuff a big packet of freshly ground coffee and other eatables.

It was a laborious process, though a good physical exercise, to grind the dosa batter in a stone grinder (aattukkal). Nothing gives you more satisfaction to cook than having an audience worth cooking for. I never knew I would get so much love and support. The art of cooking brought us all together as I learnt to cook dishes of other States.

Since then, Pune and I have changed beyond recognition, but our friendship has not. After many good years, the stone grinder was pushed to a corner and finally given away. Though the stone grinder has been replaced by a wet grinder, our Sunday breakfast of masala dosa has barely wavered. Replaced by modern tawas over the years, the first iron dosa tawa given by my mother-in-law still lies in the kitchen store room, a reminder of my initial days of marriage and the bonding over masala dosa.

Memories of the old days have a special place in our hearts. Now retired and settled in various parts of the country, we all connect over the phone. But they don’t end without the mention of my dosa or coffee and a few words of appreciation for my affection and patience in making them.

Today, people try to fiddle with the dosa batter by adding red rice and ragi and other millets, and even cook dosa without oil. But will that taste and those happy days ever come back?

