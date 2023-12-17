Bird at the window

December 17, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST

As is my wont, in the wintry morning, I was pottering around in our terrace garden, letting my eyes savour the varied spectacles of morning. The sun, as if risen from his night bed, was slowly, rather indolently. coming up in the eastern horizon. The trees, plants and electric poles on roads stood enveloped in thick fog, presenting a mysterious, shrouded beauty. The wintry sky, still blurred with the sheet of fog, was getting visible with the sun slowly tearing it off. Birds perched on tree branches burst into incessant chirping and kept flying off into the sky. Morning-walkers attired in thick clothes and sweaters were chatting and laughing.

Nature was at the peak of its glorious wintry beauty. While still wandering in the garden, to my immense delight, I spotted a tiny black bird with a colourful crest and a long tail at the glass-window of the house opposite ours. Perched on the electric wire that ran along the window, the bird was gazing so curiously at the window with its beady eyes fixed on it. It was staying there on the electric wire at the window for a long time. All the while, it was making a chirpy stream. “What was the bird doing there? Why was the bird clinging there to the glass-window for such a long time,” I wondered..

Curiosity piqued, I was eyeing the bird closely and keenly to ferret out the reason for its long stay. To my surprise, I found the bird, while peering at its reflection in the glass-window. was chirping raucously, pecking frantically at its own image. From my close observation of the bird, I realised that the bird, mistaking its reflection for another bird of its own species, was peering, chirping and pecking incessantly at its image.

It was an interesting and funny spectacle and I had a hearty laugh, watching and enjoying the bird’s activity at the glass window. Whether the bird was seeking companionship mistakenly with its own reflection or declaring a fight with it was something beyond my comprehension. For about 20 minutes, the bird was there, peering, chirping and pecking at the glass-window. Of course, at last, having realised the futility of its persistent endeavours to draw what it mistook to be a rival from the glass, the bird flew away.

Nature is aplenty with a rich variety of scenes and spectacles that offer us enormous happiness and fun if we have love of nature and keep our eyes open to its invaluable treasures of beauties through its flora and fauna.

kakivenugopalarao@gmail.com