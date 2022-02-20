Being southpaw

Be reconciled to the fact that being a lefty is a blessing and bane

As a left-hander, I often used to ask myself whether the trait is a curse or a blessing. Unable to find out a clear answer, I became reconciled to the fact that being a lefty is a blessing and bane.

Many do not approve of lighting a lamp or offering money with the left hand, as it is considered taboo and unpropitious. Once a flower vendor abused me for paying her early in the morning with my left hand. I have often been subjected to such scurrilous attacks whenever I used my left hand by natural instinct. On the positive side, however, it is said that lefties have a better memory and are able to remember the exact dates of events and sometimes even the exact words that were spoken. For those who may not know, August 13 is celebrated as International Left-Handers Day, when many lefty-friendly products are launched and awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being a left-hander are spread among the public. Also, activities are held for right-handers to try out products made for the lefties. Interestingly, 14% of U.S. Presidents have been left-handers, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Ronald Regan. Not to forget, famous musicians like Paul McCartney and Beethoven and writers Mark Twain and Lewis Carroll have also been left-handers.

At odds

It is said that 10% of the world's population is left-handed. Therefore, in a world where most people are right-handed, lefties often face the difficulty of performing day-to-day tasks with appliances that have been designed to suit the convenience of right-handers. Naturally therefore, left-handers are more likely to be injured while handling gadgets. It is found that left-hand batters in international cricket have prodigious talent. Is there some quality inherent in southpaws that allow them to progress to the highest level of cricket? Or do the laws of the game favour them? Maybe, it is a combination of both. Research since the 1980s has shown that our preference for being left- or right-handed is probably determined in the womb as early as the eighth week of pregnancy. From week thirteen in the womb, the foetus tends to suck either their right or their left thumb, the research adds.