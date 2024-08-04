Being single and happy

“It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife.” This opening line from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice remains one of literature’s finest first sentences. Set in 19th-century Britain, Austen’s characters make their way through the complexities of family, social status, and wealth in an effort to find their better halves. Interestingly, a similar parallel could be drawn with present-day Kerala society when it comes to matchmaking. One would wonder why.

ADVERTISEMENT

A clinical psychologist’s study based on the data collected from matrimonial bureaus and brokers says there is a visible drop in the number of women registering on matrimonial sites compared with that of men. Furthermore, a prominent difference in the ratio of men and women registered in these sites calls for thorough research on the reasons and its future implications. The media saw an opportunity and was quick to jump to conclusions. They called it gamophobia (fear of marriage) and tokophobia (fear of pregnancy), passively suggesting that modern women are evading responsibilities.

The real question is, what has happened to these women? Have they lost their faith in the institution of marriage? Or as the media perpetuate, are they in fact gamophobic or tokophobic, and if so, why? Only a detailed, unbiased study can tell.

ADVERTISEMENT

I like to make a compassionate plea as a single, unmarried working woman from Kerala. For me, it could also be about women making a convenient lifestyle choice. Over the years, Kerala culture and society have been pioneers in the educational front, and thanks to the encouragement and equal opportunities, more women are stepping on the pedestals of higher education and have chosen the workforce. Wherein this transition has empowered women, many attribute this to having caused a dent in the sanctity of marriage. The high divorce rates and the rise in the number of single working women are pointed out as an adverse effect. Why do educated working women choose single life is a question one may ask. Modern women have seen it all — the generation of women who were largely homemakers were wholly dependent on their husbands; the ones that followed took to jobs but also came back to unattended household chores. They frantically shuttled between work and household chores. Modern women who are financially independent apparently prioritise their well-being more than ever before. Yes, one can say women have changed for the better.

What about men? How are they tackling this paradigm shift? How have they changed? Unfortunately, many men haven’t woken up to this change, and there are those who still feel entitled to be taken care of. The blatant comments that dominate the comment box of these news stories on social media are a standing proof of this inherent misogyny and inability to change with the times. In marriage, the expectations often weigh heavily on the women. Working women are expected to juggle the roles of career woman and homemaker with equal perfection, which leaves women distraught. “A working husband comes home to a cooked meal; a working wife comes home to cook the meal. The problem isn’t that women are now independent; it is that men aren’t.”

Perhaps the image of a married life no longer appears appealing; instead, it looks like a lifelong baggage, a constant tussle, especially for a woman. For many, it no longer serves as a secure sanctuary, for reasons that are considered valid. It is not that women fear marriage; it is that women are finding their voice and their space to navigate life, making peace with the choices that give them fulfilment.

The quintessential understanding that men and women are meant to complement each other, fostering a peaceful and meaningful coexistence is pertinent. Marriage is and should be a partnership that values open communication, mutual respect, and, above all, shared responsibilities. So, whether it is pride or prejudice, the wedding woes in Kerala are a grim reality that needs redress.

mahimarv1992@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.