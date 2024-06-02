Being patient

Driving a four-wheeler on a busy Indian metro city in the morning peak hours is a difficult task indeed. It can be further daunting if you have to continuously answer the questions of an impatient child sitting next to you while you are driving.

“How long will it take to reach there?” Like the recorded announcement at the train station, my 10-year-old son expected a live update from me every two minutes of our trip. We were going to renew his passport. Even before I pressed the car ignition button, I told him the travel time would be approximately 45 minutes. But he asked me the same question again and again while shuffling his restless body in the car seat. Despite my tempers going up, I restrained myself from being riled or handing over my phone in a bid to silence him.

Everybody agrees to the fact that the pace of life increases by every generation. My grandfather would have felt that my father was a little rushing type, while my dad would keep telling me to take it slow and be patient. Every generation of people felt that their younger generation were restive. But the problem with the present world is that this “speed-gap” between generations has significantly narrowed and the pace has increased multi-fold. A person in his thirties now would be finding it hard to handle the speedy needs of a 10-year-old now. The technological leap in the past two decades has played an important role in this.

Finally, we reached the passport office and after submitting the documents, we were asked to wait in the lobby with the tokens in our hand. Away from my bustling professional life, it was an enjoyable time for me gawking at the scene — the people waiting in the room, irritated officers behind the desks, long queues with a mix of old and young, applicants arguing at the rejection counters and so on. But my son broke my reverie and asked for my phone. Despite my menacing look, he did not seem to budge and finally received his dope — “reels on social media and streaming videos”. Though he seemed to relax for a minute, I could hear the unhappy tongue clucking “tch, tch”. When I looked at him, he said, “Why can’t we get a premium subscription, pa? These ads are a dampener. Tch.”

Watching the addictive short videos, we are unable to wait even for five seconds patiently. And this impatience is cashed in on by the companies. We peer at the timer counting down from five to one so that we can hit the “skip” button at the next nanosecond. Our impatient centres in the cerebral cortex have been so much tuned for online movie watching that even when I watch movies in the theatre, my hands are constantly looking for the “fast forward” button, “skip the song” button and quickly move on to the climax. We are also not ready to give credit to the hard-working technicians who have created the visual delight and are looking to “skip the intro” always.

This impatience has infiltrated every walk of life. Waiting at the restaurant or to meet the doctor has become an impossible harrowing experience. There are constant squabbles at the front desk of commercial establishments everywhere. People are keen to cut queues, and they squeeze between gaps to ride their motorbikes on the crammed roads. The elevator switches are pressed multiple times in a vain bid to move it fast. Phone calls are repeated at the 10th second even after the line is found busy. Motorbikes and cars are sold with a captivating tagline that the driver can reach 100 kmph by the fifth second. Cricket enthusiasts have lost interest in Test cricket and shifted their allegiance entirely towards T20 matches. And even the few Test matches that are played are completed within two or three days as if the players have also lost their patience. In January, India and South Africa, two well-matched nations boasting world-class players, completed the world’s shortest Test match ever, in just two days.

Since things are now available at the click of a phone button, it is difficult to slow down this pace and a certain level of acceptance is essential for the “slow” generation. But there are several things in life which cannot be sped up to our needs. For example, recovering from an illness takes time. A fracture takes three months to heal. But people are not ready to wait, and they expect quick fixes. What we used to treat with a nice plaster cast are surgically fixed now for a quick recovery. Many diseases that would heal naturally with time, are operated at the behest of impatient patients. The only thing people have so far not requested is a baby delivery in six months. I reckon that in another few years, medical companies would offer an earlier delivery and they would bring up the child in neonatal intensive care so that the parents can get back to work earlier.

Human relationships take time to bloom, and getting on the same page requires time, patience and effort. The rising number of relationship breakdowns are highly influenced by this impatience. Sticking to a job and a workplace requires patience. There is a large number of attrition in big institutions, and workers shift across multiple organisations as if it is a musical chair. There is hardly any time for a bonding to evolve between the workplace and the worker. Likewise, learning an art or a professional course requires time and perseverance. There are no short cuts to master an art. It requires long hours of work, watching things under an experienced teacher and learning from the small mistakes. But the pace of the present generation pushes them to achieve an improbable quick learning, bypassing the above process. People expect to become masters of a practice without the essential time dedicated for it. This leads to failures and disappointment. True comprehension of this conundrum lies somewhere between understanding the pacy nature of the world on the one side, and the mandatory time required for certain life processes on the other side.

