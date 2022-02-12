Being different

Loving someone of the same or opposite gender is the right of the individual

“You are normal,” “It is a curable disease,” and “Marry a person from the opposite gender” — these are the common pieces of advice given to persons who have accepted their sexuality as LGBTQ.

Being of a different sexual orientation is looked upon as a sin. But if you do other things differently, you may even be considered a genius.

A straight person does not fall in love with every person of the opposite gender. But a misconception is that gay men fall in love with every man they come across. This does break friendships and is hurtful.

A relationship between two people is their own right. We cannot interfere and judge them. The common belief is that a queer person’s relationship is short-lived, whereas that of a straight person is happily ever after. This stereotype should be broken.

A child’s greatest happiness is getting the attention of its parents in whatever it does. The parents know everything about their child, but many are in denial if their child is queer. It is difficult for parents to accept because they believe their status and family name will be destroyed. Their loving child will be humiliated throughout.

Remember, nobody likes to be humiliated, and for being gay, if someone gets all the hate, it is unfair. Remember that every individual is born uniquely, and loving someone of the same or opposite gender is his or her right. Accept it if you are wrong, accept it if your child is gay; life will be at peace if you do. We cannot change the world in a day, but starting with us may make a difference.

