March 12, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST

Being a teacher in current times, especially in urban India, is a challenge. Teachers these days not only have to perform their classical role of teaching, testing, evaluating and tabulating but also have to be tech-savvy to conduct online classes. They have to complete the syllabus in time and help their students excel and clear examinations with flying colours.

To achieve this three-pronged target, teachers need to exercise a sense of control over the students and exercise discipline. If the need arises, the teacher may have to deter students from slacking, cheating and causing disturbance during class hours. This measure is mostly taken orally because corporal punishment is illegal and no longer acceptable to the school managements, teachers, students and parents. In such a situation, it is very likely that the tone and tenor of the words will be directly in proportion to the intensity of the mistake and the response of the troublemaker to the warnings.

Let us look at the pros and cons of the situation. Often, when a teacher is strict in the class, he or she is more effective. However, on the flipside, this quality backfires. When erratic students are pulled up from time to time for their misdemeanours, they get frustrated. When matters reach a point where the parents are informed, the scene festers. The child sometimes takes a drastic step of running away from home, indulging in self-injury or, still worse, chooses death over punishment.

Angry parents then wreak havoc on educational institutions. Teachers are punished. This has been the pattern in which educational systems have been operating after every debacle over the decades.

Handling a child with an iron hand in a velvet glove is the need of the hour.

We know that children learn more by observation than when they are pontificated to, so we must collectively as a society put a premium on ethical behaviour and walk our talk if we hope to prevent many more such horrific happenings in future.

prathi2000@rediffmail.com