Behind the race

I recently received a meme in Tamil on a social media platform. Its rough translation is, “As long as mathematics and science teachers take over the physical education period in school to complete their portions, India will not even win a bronze!”

Nowadays, teachers may not do that as frequently as they used to in the past, but schools still do not prioritise sports. PT classes are scheduled just to comply with the Education Board protocols. There are far fewer PT classes than of other subjects. Several factors impede the development of sports in India, while inadequate number of PT classes and poor sports infrastructure in schools are only a tip of the iceberg. Yet, it goes without saying that schools are not schooled enough when it comes to the development of sports.

It’s true that sports have improved over the past three decades in India. Sportspersons are winning medals in the Olympics and other international sports meets, but the question is, “Are we winning to our potential?” For a country with over 1.4 billion people, it’s hard to believe there is a dearth of sports talent. Talent exists today as it has been all the while, but has not been nurtured. When social media can reach out to every nook and corner of the country, it’s hard to believe that sports bodies cannot take their schemes far and wide. Talent hunt is not a clueless treasure hunt.

Genuine talent, even if found early on and nurtured, loses steam after some time due to lack of sponsorship. Potential sportspersons who leave home and travel to bigger cities for training, find the government sponsorship hardly enough to sustain a living. They still toil hard irrespective of the difficulties, probably because they stand a better chance to land a government or public sector posting even if they do not make it big in sports. Corporate sponsorship, in reality, flows only when the sportsperson makes a name in international events. While rewards are ex post facto today, sponsorship shouldn’t be!

Politics ruins sports bodies in India and it clearly impacts sports. The heads of these bodies have the power to influence every decision, even selection and sponsorship. Bias, prejudice, discrimination and corrupt practices come to play in every step of the way, especially when there are no checks and balances in place. Everybody, including the sportspersons, knows these well but no one will speak up because of fear. People know that they will be wrestled to remain silent even if they muster courage to speak up.

How much of both public and private investments are devoted to development of sports? The total funds allocated to sports in the Union Budget this year is less than 0.03% of the total allocation. This is nowhere compared with the market capital of coaching centres that prepare students to clear entrance examinations to enter professional educational institutions. Very few people who do not have financial security risk their career and make a life out of sports. Any professional education beats physical education hands down today. Sports and related support systems are not really promoted as a career option.

There are many more factors, including inadequate infrastructure in remote areas, lack of professional coaches and lack of advanced technologies. Finally, one significant factor among all is our collective mindset, which is being subconsciously tutored to remain content with the low hanging fruit. Not to undermine the accomplishment of our Olympians, who are the saving grace, but I think it would be utter stupidity to remain content with six medals under the inflated pride of being the T20 world champion.

sundarsnathan@gmail.com