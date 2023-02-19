Be brilliant, but better be smart

February 19, 2023 12:24 am | Updated February 18, 2023 02:36 pm IST

Many parents lament that their children are not very brilliant. But does brilliance always pay?

As competition becomes glaringly intense, many people even love to see the brilliant children of their friends and neighbours fail. The children feeling the heat of competition feel as if nobody understands them. Everyone does have high expectations of them. They get into the habit of overthinking, overanalysing and overestimating that stall all their happiness.

Everybody is brighter than somebody else in some way or other. Remember Albert Einstein’s powerful statement that everybody is a genius and that one should not judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree.

For all the hype that goes to top rankers, we realise that there are certain distinct disadvantages also which hit you on your way. You are informative. You are logical. You know what you are talking about. You can easily spot fallacies in debates and counter them so easily and effectively. That is great.

But the other participants do not like their stand to be questioned, their reasoning to be invalidated and their choices to be proven wrong. You can prove yourself as a “know-all” guy, but it can be embarrassing to the other person. On many occasions, the brilliant ones create an impression that they can do everything by themselves without any assistance.

Brilliance may not be a function of IQ, but only the artifice of rote knowledge. But smartness is a combination of intelligence, wisdom, good soft skills and a pleasing personality. It is a misconception that being intelligent and brilliant is a superpower in itself to conquer the world. It is a myth largely promoted by the rank holders themselves. There is a lot more like emotional intelligence, social attitude, empathy, compassion — all these should not be underestimated amid centums and ranks.

But is being brilliant always to your benefit? There are instances where mediocre brilliance works better. What do sociologists opine? Critical reflection and shrewdness are sure positives. But when there are too many opinions from too many brilliant individuals, work slows down.

Many employers, these days, prefer second class graduates to have a unifying effect. People content in an atmosphere come to a consensus easily and that consensus leads to greater enthusiasm leading to greater success. Super brilliant brains become depressed when a job does not meet their level of intelligence.

But being accommodative can keep you stuck in your current job longer. Being exceptionally good at a lower-level job may prove to be a deterrent. The boss will keep you as an assistant and earn a good name and fame out of your sweat.

After all, there is a major difference between actually being slow in the uptake and acting as if you are a few cards short of a deck. This trick is not to play dumb, but to learn when to assert your intelligence and when to hide the same.

You may not feel the urge to be acknowledged at every single point of time, but prove to be a great success in due course. Don’t worry about being perceived a bit slow. A better future lies ahead. Being slow and asking dumb questions, especially during negotiations, the opposite party may reveal details that they should not.

This is not to stop students from attaining greater heights, but to advise them the reality of the situation and assess their real worth.

Real smartness lies in knowing when to look smart and act smart. Silence works well if you are smart enough to know when not to look and act smart.

Vathsalaj@yahoo.com