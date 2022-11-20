Barbershop banter

November 20, 2022 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST

Can we men do without barbers? That monthly haircut is, perhaps, one of the most refreshing experiences for all of us. Not only that. Barbers are really nice and interesting people to be with and talk to.

Just that they have one vice! While still engaged in the job, they will squeeze out as much personal information as possible from you. There could be exceptions, though. I always wondered why these guys are so curious about others’ matters. What would they do with all the information they so gather?

I remember, in my childhood, barber shops used to be the local news bureau. People went to barber shops even when they did not need a haircut. All local news and rumours had their first ride there and then only they went out for rounds. The most interesting thing was that the barber would only give some leads and would not actively take part in the conversations. He would just enjoy how stories developed and acquired unthought-of dimensions. All the protagonists and villains in the stories being his customers, he could not take sides with anyone. The barbers were also very knowledgeable persons and deft moderators who knew when to put an end to the discussions.

Recently, I was looking for a salon down the street, as my usual hairdresser had taken a holiday. I found one nearby and saw a very pleasant, thick- moustached face intently looking at me. He welcomed me in and while I was settling down for the haircut, I found him having a look at the shoes I had left outside. He started with a compliment,

“Your shoes look very nice.”

Although appreciation for these shoes was not new, I was pleased to hear it again.

“Where did you buy this from,” came the next question.

“I have not seen this model in footwear shops. That’s why I asked. Hope I am not annoying you.”

“Oh, no. I bought it online,” I replied.

His curiosity did not end there. “I would also like to buy one, would you mind showing it to me on Amazon?”

Now I was getting a little annoyed. But, because saying “no” does not easily come to me, I showed it to him.

“Oh, price is only this much? I thought it was very costly.”

“Very good shoes. When did you buy this?”

“This is my fourth year in these shoes.” “Used sparingly, though,” I added.

“Really? I guess it’s comfortable wearing too, right?”

By this time the thought of a haircut had almost slipped out of my mind. But the next question pulled me down to the rude reality.

“Would you please order one pair for me? I don’t know how to buy online. I will pay in cash.”

Remember, I came to the salon for a haircut and had not even sat on the chair. Here, I am asked to have financial dealings with a perfect stranger. My brain used all available logic and reasons quickly, but indecision prevailed.

What he said next was proof that barbers are good mind readers too.

“Or you do one thing, Sir. Share this on my WhatsApp. I’ll ask my son to order this. Children know all this online stuff better.”

A cool breeze brushed past me.

While the haircut was still in progress, I slowly realised that my complete personal data were being fast copied to an external disc. I was held on scissors’ point to answer his questions, it seemed. I was armless before him.

“Shorten your sideburns?” His sudden question put an end to my dilemma. I said, “No,” though I wanted to say, “Yes”.

“This is the perfect length. It suits your face very well,” he appreciated.

Then, before starting to groom my moustache, he took a step backwards and looked at my face from a distance, and exclaimed, “Oh, I think I don’t need to do anything on it, you are already keeping it in good shape. Practice has made you perfect,” he said with a chuckle.

What the barbers usually first notice about me are the warts on my neck. I had been expecting a question from him on that at any moment, but surprisingly, he did not ask a word.

It was when he started applying talcum powder on my neck (the last rites of a traditional haircut in our corner of the world), that I looked at my image in the mirror. He had done a good job. I looked a little smarter and more handsome than I really am.

I came out of his salon feeling a little low. I felt as if my pocket was picked. I was like a formatted disc, a kind of stripped feeling. I should not have allowed him to access all my data.

After a few days, a notification sounded on my mobile. That barber has sent me a picture of an ointment for warts with an apology for being late!

