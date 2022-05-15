Bad hair days

Often, we are perturbed by the small number of bad events that happen to us

Often, we are perturbed by the small number of bad events that happen to us

On a busy day, out-patient clinics for a surgeon can be quite exhausting. There are typically three groups of patients, a surgeon would see in the clinic. The majority would fall in the first group of patients, who have minor niggles and they require a short consultation with reassurance and medication. The second group are patients in need of surgery and they undergo an extensive history-taking exercise and examination, followed by detailed counselling. The third group are the post-operative follow-up patients, who form a significant chunk of the clinic attendees.

Most post-operative follow-up patients would be sporting a content smile, and some express their joy and satisfaction with a gift, a sweet box or a grateful face. A few post-operative patients would fall under the group “NSH (not-so-happy) patients”. The reasons could be varied, ranging from delayed wound healing, a surgical site infection, a newly developed medical problem, protracted recovery, an implant that didn’t hold well to a weak bone and so on. While a surgeon would wish the best outcomes for every patient that he treats, he can never beat the statistical numbers. Every surgical intervention involves a certain percentage of complications. A surgeon’s capability and wisdom lie in reducing the percentage, portending the complications well-ahead and effectively managing it.

At the start of my practice as an independent surgeon, I used to have a sense of despair at the end of every out-patient clinic towards the evening. The one or two NSH patients of that day would be completely occupying my mind and I would rake things up and tax my brain about how I could have prevented it. In every clinic, interspersed between the happy post-operative patients, a NSH patient would come, obscuring the happiness I had till then. And over a period of time, there came a day when the happy patients did not elicit a positive emotion in me and I just started anticipating the NSH patient of that day, leading to a sense of trepidation. This continued for several months.

One day I decided to stop and introspect. At the end of the day, I took the list of out-patients I had seen that day. I put a circle on the NSH patients and a heart-symbol next to all the happy patients. I did this exercise consecutively over the next month. As I counted the NSH patients, I noted that they were only a handful while the majority were satisfied ones. In fact, as I placed a heart symbol next to a patient’s name, I could remember all the pains that they were carrying before the surgery and how I had changed their lives positively in a dramatic fashion. This gave a new sense of happiness and contentment. This exercise also helped me to understand two other important facets of my work. Firstly, I had taken all the happy patients for granted. I did not realise how much I am blessed to make a positive impact on their lives. I had been completely overseeing such a profound thing. Secondly, the NSH patients, even though they formed only a small part, constantly occupied my thoughts and actions for a significant part of my work time. Even though I had good intentions and very less control over the “accepted percentage of complications”, I allowed the few events to overshadow the happiness that I should have enjoyed every day in my clinic.

In our lives too, we make a similar mistake. Often, we are constantly perturbed about the small number of bad events that happen to us. It could be a financial loss, a bereavement, a health problem or a squabble with a friend or spouse. If we start counting the happy events that happen to us every day or the good things in our life, the list would be huge and completely outnumber the few odd, bad events. But we take all these good things in our lives for granted, and don’t feel happy about it. We think they are simply normal stuff. No, they aren't normal. What one has, it could be a distant dream for another person. On the other hand, we constantly worry about the few bad things and fret perennially. Often, we go to the extent of even awaiting the occurrence of bad events. If we just pause and introspect, it is easy to understand that every individual’s life is a bed, full of roses. But still, we search for the few thorns and lose our sleep!

