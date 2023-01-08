Back to learning, the time-tested way?

January 08, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

“Ma’am, have students changed a lot since our time?” an old student of mine who graduated a decade ago, asked me recently. This was specifically in the context of the use of smartphones and social media among present-day students and its far-reaching ramifications for academics, mental health and relationships.

I had so much to say in response, almost as if I was waiting to be asked this question.

“Yes, they have changed beyond recognition and the change is very rapid: it’s as if students are hurtling down some steep cliff,” I replied.

Change is constant and inevitable, no doubt, but what we see of students in recent times cannot be dismissed as natural or desirable. It is far more disquieting than that (I wonder whether parents reading this will agree) and social media has a definite role to play.

The long spans of time that students spend on social media every day, often unmindful of the hours wasted thus, are on the rise. Social media is extremely addictive and steals from time for study, play, exercise, real-world relationships and sleep. This tops the list of distractions that youth have to contend with, at present. The result is a quality-compromised or uninterested approach, which soon leads to a noticeable decline in academic standards, social skills, physical and mental health and a sense of purpose or focus in life.

Sadly, students who are caught in this rut, which is aggravated by peer pressure and the clever marketing tactics of commercial giants, often develop a facade to conceal the deterioration of significant parameters in their life, or collapse under a cloud of mental health issues. Teachers are currently attempting to deal with two major challenges in the classroom — the constantly distracted student with little or no motivation to learn even the core subject that he/she has chosen for his/her college degree, and growing mental health issues ranging from depression to learning disorders to suicidal tendencies and everything in between.

Priorities have changed in a big way and one’s personal life is put on public display through social media day in and day out. People aspire to and painstakingly create or project a superficial social media image that is comparable to celebrities (oblivious of the pressure, time, effort, money and doctoring that the majority of celebrities put in for such publicity). The problem here is quite complex in that it distorts one’s perception of reality, normalises narcissistic behaviour (typified by the selfie-obsession), and leads to unhealthy comparisons and compromised self-esteem. It also creates unrealistic expectations for some based on the “glamorous” life that others project using social media platforms. The result is often a lack of direction in life combined with a hugely consumeristic attitude and a lack of acceptance especially regarding one’s personal appearance, interpersonal relationships and so on. I’m not trying to say that technology is to be shunned by students or that social networking is bad, but when they become obsessed with these at an early age, to the extent of losing sight of their short/long term goals, then it is time for a realignment of priorities.

Can parents or other role models help this confused Gen Z set their priorities right? An instance that comes to mind here is of a scene I observed recently at a seaside resort. The beauty and peace of the beach didn’t seem to allure the handful of couples and families there that morning. Instead I saw a rather unfamiliar sight — pairs of not-so-young husbands and wives hard at work, rehearsing and recording rather clumsy-looking cinematic dance sequences on their phones, all for the sake of uploading on social media! Can such adults steer their wards towards a life whose building blocks are not instant self-gratification or self-projection, but self-regulation, self-restraint, hard work, academic excellence, sound values and perseverance?

Indian culture and tradition have always favoured a unique model of holistic education where the student treats learning as a physical and mental discipline geared towards academic excellence or mastery, involving a strict daily routine, self-control, spartan lifestyle, elimination of non-essentials, commitment to one’s academic journey, and integrity. This is what has given Indian students the winning edge globally in the academic arena. But sadly now, the concept of disciplined and committed learning seems to have got dissipated for students in general, thanks to a highly globalised and liberal lifestyle with excessive dependence on technology and social networking. In trying to combat the negative effects of such a lifestyle filled with numerous distractions, parents and teachers seem to be fighting a losing battle with youngsters today when they attempt to reiterate the need for a more traditional, thorough and time-tested model of learning both in the classroom and at home.

