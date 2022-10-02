At the movies

Cinema completely transports the spectators into the world of fiction and makes it so authentic

One of the most important and complicated concerns in film theory is the spectator's perception of reality. Films give us the feeling that we are viewing a practically real spectacle more so than books, plays, or realistic art. According to Christian Metz, injecting motion to the unreality of the image and thus rendering the world in its naked form is the only secret that sets apart the particular medium from the rest (Metz 1974).

The thing about reality in cinema is that it demands the elements to be in their most raw form, an honest approach towards the world created. It holds the power to transmit the spectators on a journey so believable that it eventually reflects in our consciousness. What we perceive as spectators is wholesome evidence of what we do in our real world. The way we speak, the accent, or the way we react is all too similar to not succumb to the world of cinema.

A movie like Gangubai Kathiawadi left a great impact in the minds of the audience because of the amount of conviction it presented. The portrayal of the brothels and the sex workers in their most vulnerable moments, the language of communication, the facade, cinematography, costumes, sets, the angst of a young woman brought down by the brutal nature of our society, all seemed real. This is the beauty of films; they possess a superior ability to make the audience bond with the craft presented. They draw us in with our emotions in full zenith as they are just reflecting the same in a more glorified version.

How can one not feel the throes of the conflict faced by Saadat Hasan Manto in the film Manto? The film attempted to carve an impression of the dilemma that the people of India faced during the unfortunate circumstances that led to a drastic division of the country and delivered it nearly to perfection.

Another film Lost In Translation created a space of its own with its subtle take on themes like alienation, disconnection from the society, language and cultural barriers, etc. The themes presented in this film were complex and yet kept the audience engaged. It happened because of the film’s ability to connect reality to the fiction presented.

Christian Metz through his discourse also tried to explain how films are unlike the other arts. Cinema follows a diachronic approach. This is not the case with photographs as they do not reflect ‘being in the moment’ rather they portray what was there ‘in the past’. A photograph captures the essence but always lurks in the past. It does not invite us to go into an unknown but known territory. The impression in a photograph is not so real to keep pace with the ‘reality’ that cinema explores.

Another art that strives to match the standards of reality is the theatre. Metz explains how theatre is very real and still it yields a weak impression of reality. Here the spectators do not struggle to find themselves in the characters, rather they sit back, relax and watch the actors play their parts, often with noise and sounds that lead to constant interruptions which makes the audience’s impression of reality weaker than that of films.

According to Metz, reality is not propounded by the strong presence of actors but due to the sheer resemblance within the context as a whole. The creation of a world with special focus on the intricacies, a parallel existence of reality. This is the best impression of reality for Metz and it is found at its peak in cinema.

It is cinema that holds the capabilities to completely transport the spectators into the world of fiction and make it so authentic that lines between fiction and reality get blurred at times.

