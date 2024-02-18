At peace with retirement

February 18, 2024 02:46 am | Updated 02:46 am IST

The thought of retirement after decades of dedicated service is certainly a daunting reality for most people. It is impossible to visualise the situation of staying at home with nothing much to do, not being on your toes with the continuous phone calls, problems, and endless meetings while at work and during work-related travel and conferences at different locations.

Months into retirement, I realised that I did not adequately balance my work and life priorities, missing out on being part of my children’s lives as they were growing up. I failed to attend the parent-teacher meetings and also their sporting activities. I also skipped marriages and functions of family members. There was also the realisation that now I had all the time in the world but nothing much to do.

The other day, I noticed a thick layer of dust on the furniture as the domestic help left after cleaning the house. The first instinct was to complain to the lady of the house, but wiser counsel prevailed lest this chore also be passed on to me along with many others already assigned like picking up the milk packets from the doorstep, responding several times in a day to the courier delivery person that the parcel is for the flat in the adjacent apartment, and returning to the store the vegetables and provisions picked up earlier in the day (I still have not figured out the various greens and dals). All these chores have been assigned to me with the honourable intention of making me “more useful around the house”.

Later that day, I decided to explore my locality and trudged to the adjacent road where I stopped to admire a bungalow with a lovely garden. The stray dogs did not seem to take kindly to my unshaven look, baggy T-shirt, and shorts. With the canines in hot pursuit, I possibly ran the fastest race of my life that day to reach the safety of my house. Later, watching the anchors and the panellists on a TV show shouting themselves hoarse did nothing to bring down my soaring blood pressure.

I have since made peace with retirement and have started using the ample time at my disposal. I have become part of several groups of friends. I regularly meet my batchmates from college, frequently travel with the family, and also attend every social event, including the birthdays of grandchildren of cousins thrice removed. I am also catching up on reading books and writing which had taken a back seat.

The sheer luxury of going to a pub with friends on a working day when the whole world is busy is a high in itself. All days appear the same now and there is no need to wait for the weekend.

The news of passing of a former colleague or a classmate reinforces the stark uncertainty of life and strengthens the resolve to live with a greater sense of purpose. The retirement phase is probably the last opportunity afforded to us for making it count, for making a positive difference.

As I sit down peacefully in my balcony with a hot cup of coffee and the newspaper and stare at the blue expanse of the sky, I offer my gratitude to the universe for all the blessings and good health. Retirement opens up a window of opportunities and it is up to us how we choose to use it.