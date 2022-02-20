At a dead end

India’s poor cannot avail themselves of the privileges of the rich even when they come free

In April 2020, as the lockdown was imposed and all means of transport were suspended, thousands of migrant labourers were stranded in various parts of the country. TV cameras panned on these workers with their families walking thousands of kilometres, cycling and perched atop buses and trucks to reach their villages.

It was common to see a young man carrying his small son on his shoulders or an aged father on his back, a mother dragging her two-year-old squatting inside a broken suitcase, by a rope.

The middle class criticised the government, forgetting their own role in sending the migrants away. As employers refused to pay wages for no-work, the migrants left wordlessly.

Lost hopes

Ever since 1947, when another migration had taken place with people surging to get to a new land, migration of the rural unemployed to the metros and other cities has been a continuous phenomenon. No one noted their presence because they made themselves small to become part of our households. Adolescent boys and girls often came to work as low-paid, overworked live-in housemaids and helpers in hotels and canteens.

In 1974, soon after I began teaching at the IIT, Bombay, I noticed two young boys, about 14, daily carrying a steel container of tea twice a day from the canteen in the main building to the “HSS” canteen, as it later came to be known.

The “HSS” canteen stood in the foyer outside the wind tunnels of the Aeronautics Department on the ground floor; our department occupied the first floor.

A covered corridor ran from the entrance to the main building connecting all the departments, like the spinal cord. It must have been someone’s idea to ask the main canteen to send tea to a central place between the departments so that they did not have to walk to the main canteen. Gradually, the canteen became popular, and coffee, batata wadas and samosas were slipped into the menu.

Besides serving the floating population, the two canteen boys, Arjun and Srinivas, had the additional job of providing endless cups of tea and snacks to the faculty upstairs who were too lazy to step down.

Arjun was the most cheerful canteen boy I have ever seen. His smile began at his mouth and went up to his eyes. Always beaming, he climbed the steps to our department, two at a time, his rubber slippers flip-flopping, a hundred times.

One day around half past noon, he came to my office and stood in the door.

“Yes, Arjun?”

“Madam, the canteen boys and I want to learn English. Will you teach us?”

I lived on the campus. “When do you want to begin?”

“Can we come from today? Our work gets over by 5.30 p.m’

“Come at 6.”

I asked the attendant to keep a classroom open and to arrange the chairs in a semi-circle. At sharp 6, the boys came, looking tidy in their own clothes, waiting in anticipation of the glorious world about to open to them.

The class began. I did some spoken English with them and asked them to introduce themselves to one another, through role plays. The idea was to loosen them up and let them feel they could speak the language that enthralled them.

The class was done by 7 p.m. The boys looked happy and promised to come next evening.

I was surprised when next morning, Arjun came to my office and apologetically told me they would be discontinuing the class.

“Why, Arjun?”

“The boys get one hour off before dinner and we go out for a walk. I want to come but my friends want to relax,” Arjun smiled sweetly. “Madam, I can’t come leaving my friends.”

I marvelled at his sagacity, but felt unhappy. “I could teach you in the day if you wish,” I offered.

His eyes looked downcast as he said, “No time.”

His classes discontinued, Arjun never learned English. He had learnt to bury his aspirations under the economic burden with which he had migrated from Bihar to help his family.

The sad truth I learnt that day was India’s poor cannot avail of the privileges of the rich even when these come free.

