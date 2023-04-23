Astride the cycle of life

April 23, 2023 12:43 am | Updated April 22, 2023 06:44 pm IST

Sleep benumbs the senses and the cognition transiently for a purposeful rejuvenation and repair process of our DNA. It takes some time for us to get grounded to reality on awakening every morning. This morning too dawned as any other. It was the morning after a hectic last day which drew curtains on my career in public service. It sank in slowly that today was a little different and that I had retired the previous day!

Having been in the service for 34 long years, working long hours in the hospital, teaching, treating patients and in administration, had kind of ingrained the entire process into my system. Daily routines come to be executed from muscle memory unless something out of the usual happens.

I suppose anybody who retires from active work does feel a little strange to know one fine morning that it is no longer required of them to go through the familiar drill that has been part of their life for years on end.

Strangely, the morning after any significant life-changing incident or event, an impact is felt. Retirement is no exception. When we all gather to sing, “He is a jolly good fellow”, in a farewell party, little do we reckon that it will be our turn one day, but usually since it looks far away, we approach it rather indifferently. Similarly, when a person dies and leaves this world as if he never lived on earth, we gather to mourn in a most uncanny manner as if we would never die. That is the irony of life, and it applies to career, profession, work, family, relationship and all.

Change is inevitable

Change is the most permanent of all things in life. It is a situation every human encounters on several occasions either in the family or at the workplace. Change is situational, but the entire process of handling or experiencing change at the physical, metaphysical and psychological level is called transition.

Psychologists recognise three phases of transition. Any change brings with it an ending and a beginning. The end here is actually the beginning.

It calls for a deeper realisation that something has ended, despite the long or short haul of it, despite one being aware and prepared for it, or being jolted out of the blue. Change does give a sense of void, a loss. Sometimes even positive changes such as a promotion and finding a life partner leave a subtle sense of sadness, because of leaving something familiar and of a certain uncertainty and reluctance in coming out of the comfort zone and not wanting to let go.

This is followed by the gray or neutral zone, a period of ambiguity, uncertainty, sometimes confusion, even if one has tactfully caught the next opportunity deftly whether in career or in a relationship like a skilful trapeze artist. This period is certain to affect them too. But in this neutral zone, just cool your heels and go into hibernation and reinvent yourself.

This is an important phase and if properly handled, can determine the future.

This is the time to realign thought processes, take stock of the old identity and look forward to what is to come. It is advisable not to brood over the immediate loss or the end or try to be too active in making up for it.

Something good comes from everything that happens. This is akin to winter and so when it comes, can spring be far behind?

The third phase is the new beginning, the spring of seasons, and like the fresh and fine new blossoms that arrive, there is a burst of new energy and positivity which when channelled in the right direction, gives us a new role, a renewed orientation, a fresh identity with a sense of purpose, and a life that has certainly changed for the better.

