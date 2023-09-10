Are things as bad as they seem to be?

September 10, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST

“Due to bad weather, we face turbulence in the air,” alerts the cabin attendant urging the passengers to wear seatbelts. And the pilot cuts in: “We are expected to pass this bad weather in another 15 to 20 minutes.”

Is there such a thing as bad weather? Mothers often caution their children not to venture out in bad weather. Of course, unfavourable weather is not suitable for outdoor activities for children; at the same time, one can make it a good experience by watching it from indoors. Thus, there is no good or bad weather, as it is only weather, and we have to adjust ourselves to protect ourselves from a weather condition that may harm us.

We often hear people say they had a bad experience at a restaurant because the food took a little longer than expected to arrive. What they do not say is that the food was delicious and worth the wait, and while waiting, they had a great time chatting and laughing. While the delay might have been inconvenient, it doesn’t necessarily make the entire experience bad.

Once, when I tried my hand at a new dish in the kitchen, it did not turn out the way I expected. My wife told me, “Don’t worry, you had a culinary adventure experimenting with new flavours.” Next time, please make sure to use the right ingredients in the right proportions. What a way to say your food has gone bad because you didn’t use the right ingredients in the right proportions.

In our daily lives, we encounter the term bad used to describe various situations, objects, or events. Besides bad weather and bad experiences, we come across bad traffic, bad luck, and even bad moods. But what defines these occurrences as bad? Are they intrinsically negative, or is it our perception and judgment that shape our understanding of them?

The concept of bad encompasses various aspects of life. Bad decisions, bad relationships, bad days — each of these brings its own challenges and uncertainties. However, if we shift our perspective and embrace these experiences as opportunities for change and growth, they can become catalysts for personal development and resilience.

Victor Hugo puts it thus: Even the darkest night will end, and the sun will rise. In other words, every bad situation contains a good waiting to be discovered, and every good situation contains a lesson learned from the bad.

Rather than succumbing to the notion of being bad, we can choose to adopt an adaptive and proactive mindset. By acknowledging that life is full of ups and downs, we can learn to navigate through challenging moments with grace and determination. Accepting that not everything will go according to plan allows us to develop the strength to face adversity head-on.

