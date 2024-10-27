Apparel oft proclaims the times

It is often said the way one dresses is the way one is addressed.

When I joined the workforce in a large public sector organisation, there was no strictly spelt out dress code. Men were expected to be “correctly dressed”, meaning suited, booted and tied, for formal occasions and wear properly pressed sober shirts and trousers, no flashy checks or stripes, as daily work wear. Of course, the man in the corner room had to be on all occasions the picture of sartorial elegance. The women wore crisp cotton saris, not even salwar-kameez, and on important occasions such as corporate meetings and seminars, well-draped and neatly pleated and pinned silk saris. Often, those with a not so impressive work record could get away with their sartorial elegance. But the dress code was largely muted and nothing loud.

Cut to the present. Avant garde fashion is making a statement at the workplace. The suit and tie are relegated to the closet, only to be resurrected on rare occasions. Women wear pant suits and palazzo pants. The sari of old is reserved for official parties and serious boardroom discussions and largely considered a geriatric symbol.

During our college years, there was a breed which wore only kurta-pyjamas with cotton sling bags on their shoulders and a three-day stubble on their chins. They were looked upon with awe and reverence by lesser mortals and considered the intelligentsia of the institution.

Those people lived in “Goblin mode”, a word of recent vintage, in an unkempt manner without regard to self-image and in defiance of societal expectation.

Of anecdotal importance is a story of Albert Einstein, who did not have a meticulous dress sense. When his wife suggested that he dress better for his classes at Princeton, he was dismissive. “Oh, everybody knows me here,” he said. Some time later, he was to travel to an international conference and his wife repeated her request. Equally dismissive this time too, he said, “Oh, nobody knows me there.”

Mahatma Gandhi, one of the icons of civilisation whose statue graces parks and other public spaces in the cities and towns of the world, made one of the most powerful sartorial statements symbolising the poverty and struggle of a nation against foreign domination . So the stature of a woman or man is not diminished or enhanced by a set of clothes. The soul that peeps through is important.

