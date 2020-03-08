Anger has unhappy consequences

Anger is the most dangerous emotion as we lose control of ourselves when in its grip. The consequences of such behaviour will be more than what we fear.

The first outcome of anger is the harsh words that will affect the other person deeply. The injury never heals.

Many relationships are affected only because of anger. Most probably, the family gets to experience the worst form of anger, causing rifts and hatred.

What are we gaining from anger? Nothing. But you lose the love of your loved ones. Getting angry will spoil your peace and that of the people around you. All will be stressed. Anger may become your biggest weakness, and you are allowing others to take advantage of it.

Sometimes, you may get angry for a reason, but guard against speaking unfair words which affects the mental well being of others. You cannot justify unfair words.

Anger is an unstoppable emotion. You cannot live without getting angry but ensure that you are stable when in anger. The younger ones in the family are influenced by the elder ones in the family. The way you behave with them has a greater influence on them.

It is of no consequence if your anger results in a positive influence, but if it is negative, the impact will be hard to rectify. If you behave in a wrong manner in anger, your child will behave in the same way. Your anger may make your child do unimaginable things. There is no use in regretting after getting angry.

If you get angry even for small things, your children will hesitate to share problems with you out of fear. This will affect them psychologically, and they end up doing the wrong things. It’s not that you should not get angry at your child’s mistake, but your behaviour should be within limits.

Every person should control anger. Otherwise, you will end up losing your loved ones.

sugantha0718@gmail.com