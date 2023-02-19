And now ChatGPT

February 19, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST

ChatGPT is the new sensation now. The whole world is going gaga over it. It was launched only in November 2022! My techie son swears by Elon Musk and Bill Gates that this AI chatbot is set to turn the world upside down. This is going to be something much more bigger and effective than Google.

As all scientific inventions in the world I am sure, this is also going to help mankind a great deal and will equally have its negative effects. Many will lose jobs and many more jobs will be created. People have to keep updating themselves — if not, we will be outdated.

Like all those who were born in India 60 years ago, technology was introduced to me much later in life. Born in the days when television and mobile phones were unheard-of, I was well into middle age when I finally picked up some threads of technology and started using a computer. We cannot do without surfing the Internet today.

At the drop of a hat, we start googling. New-generation children start cooking after they open their laptop first. Those cookery channels on YouTube is a blessing for beginners as well as for those who want to try some thing new every now and then. We surf the Net before visiting a new place, to book our accommodation or even while driving. With Google Maps, you feel confident to drive into a totally new area.

Indeed, like all great inventions, there is a flip side. The Internet is overloaded with information good, bad and ugly! We are in the age of fake news. How carefully we handle it is the most important thing. Again we are mortals with all faults and fallacies, and we get carried away by anything flashy and bling! Hence this overload of faulty messages go viral!

I also know how some medical information can make you feel depressed. While I was undergoing cancer treatment, my family took away the smartphone from me so that I would not get depressed by all those gloomy information spread across the Internet. Recently, I came across a billboard in a doctor’s clinic, saying, “It takes many years for us to become doctors; so stop googling!” Poor doctors in that clinic must have faced many questions from their patients, no doubt!

Some months ago, I had a bitter experience with the Internet, which has made me realise that it indeed can go wrong and also it is we the human beings, the creators of all this, who are the masters and not some dumb machine.

The whole of last summer, I was travelling a lot. With my newfound freedom after years of cancer and COVID-19 curbs, the world looked greener than ever and I was jet-setting. Travelling to the U.K. and Sweden and visiting family and places, I was in my element till I reached the last phase of my holidays.

Hardly two days have passed since I tested positive for COVID-19. Adding to my woes, I started getting dark clot-like patches on my left leg near my calf muscle. Of course, I googled and found that it might be deep vein thrombosis, a very critical condition. I did not want to panic or frighten my family. So I contacted one of the cancer support groups I belonged to in Facebook and asked for advice. Within minutes, there was a deluge of panic comments asking me to rush to hospital immediately as I was in a very critical situation. The group’s admin froze all comments as this was a very serious situation and wished me luck. No need to say, I did panic. I finally revealed it all to my daughter who immediately took me to the emergency. I left the support group to avoid any further depression.

The friendly doctor told me with a smile that it was not DVT, though it did look very much like it. It is only a varicose vein and asked me to wear flight socks during my return journey. No need to say how relieved my daughter and I were when we heard her utter those words. The doctor understood our fears. With a glint in her eyes, she told me that I could even have some champagne while flying back to India.

Now I have learned that it, indeed, takes many years to become a doctor and surfing the Internet is not a way to become one! Tread carefully when you surf the Internet; after all, you are the master and no machine can take your place!

vijinarayan57@gmail.com