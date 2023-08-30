HamberMenu
An ode to Marina beach, a treasure-trove of memories

August 30, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Dr. Muhamed Farhaan

In Marina’s embrace, where waves caress,

Where hopes are born, dreams find their address,

A ray of hope gives a golden shine,

Whispers, “Everything’s gonna be fine”.

Who can resist finding solace at the sea’s edge, where gentle waves tenderly kiss your feet? Admittedly, I hold a slight fear of those powerful currents, the ones that hint at the deep sea or even my final resting place. Yet, from the depths of my heart, Marina Beach holds a treasury of memories. The vibrant sands dance with life, while the tranquil sea offers a sanctuary where troubles and worries are swept away by the caress of soothing waves. The sea breeze whispers, producing goosebumps of inspiration, urging us to pursue our dreams. It breathes rays of hope into our lives, assuring us that everything will be alright in the end.

