An evening at Guntakal

February 19, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST

Back then, Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh was no ordinary train station as all tracks in the Indian peninsula led to the railway junction.

The Madras Mail from erstwhile Bombay ambled in when the setting sun lit up a terrain pockmarked with grotesque and gigantic boulders. As the train anchored, there was an electric buzz at the station.

The coffee vendor went “coffee-coffee-coffee” in a deep baritone. The “vada” vendor’s voice crackled like a firecracker. He let loose a string of “vada-vada-vada- vada”, with incredible lung power, not pausing for breath!

In the distance, a lone diesel engine passed by. The engine looked battle-scarred. It had done its job and will now pass the baton to a new engine.

Immediately, my father and I got down and hurried to the end of our train. Indeed, our train had no engine. From the distance, a gleaming diesel engine backed up towards our train rumbling like a giant monster. The engine driver was seated high up by the window. I waved at him. He waved back! A thrill ran down my spine. The world’s greatest celebrity had responded!

I asked my father, “Can I be an engine driver when I grow up?” He said, “Of course!” That was my dream — to drive a train from Guntakal, over hills and dales, to distant Madras!

shankar.ccpp@gmail.com