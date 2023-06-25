An alphabet soup

June 25, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST

TBH, IDK, TYSM, GTG, IDC , the list goes on. Abbreviations are meant to save time, but it becomes difficult for me to understand them.

Recently, while chatting with my friend, I went through the same situation. “What has she written? What’s 10X?” Confused and perplexed, mulling over what it meant, I asked my daughter. She took the phone to check the context on which it was replied. My friend had asked me for a favour and I had agreed to do it. My daughter said immediately, “Oh! It means thanks.” As a courtesy, I started typing, “You’re welcome.” My daughter interrupted, “Write in short ‘YW’.” I said irritatingly, “No, I like writing in the traditional way.” My friend texted back quickly, “TTYL [Talk To You Later], bye.”

Until a few years ago, there were some universally accepted and formally used abbreviations such as FM, AM, kg, CEO and BC. But today, there is no limit to informal texting abbreviations. Writing was associated mostly with pen and paper. Unlike before, now writing has become a way of conversing. People keep in touch and interact a lot by texting messages. The emergence of mobile phones and pervasive, constant use of Internet chatting has changed the face of informal writing. It has led to the evolution of a new writing language. Teens keep inventing their own words and use these coined short forms for online conversations. There is an abbreviation for almost every frequently used phrase or word and it seems like there is a unique understanding among teenagers to grasp and follow them.

Guessing the right befitting full form of these newly created short forms becomes a burdensome task. Figuring out and guessing the possibilities, I get stuck and baffled at times. Interpreting these newfangled words and choosing their right meaning often becomes challenging as there can be many meanings of them. It can even become embarrassing if guessed wrong. Decoding these phonic riddles sometimes becomes irritating. But, today’s tech-savvy new generation is very comfortable using these regularly emerging abridged terms. The word “great” has been twisted as “Gr8”. The Gen-Z invests ample time and creativity while texting this way in the name of saving time.

I wonder why these informal acronyms are used so widely and what is the problem in being clear and explicit by using correct spellings. It’s okay for casual text conversations, but I feel in some circumstances, we should stick to usage of correct authentic spellings which would express our sincerity, concern and seriousness on the matter more.

Ironically, nowadays, a hastily typed RIP is considered enough and apt to console a bereaved family and to pray for the departed soul. Whether it is a delightful greeting like “Happy Birthday” (HBD), a concern like “take care” (TC), or a sincere “best regards” (BR), almost every message is texted in brief. Short forms we use should not dilute or ruin the intensity of emotions that we intend to convey.

Being quick, concise and modish while texting is the new mantra and is considered cool, happening and funky.

These online chatting short forms have largely affected the dynamics of our everyday writing. We usually write spellings of you, we, are and your in short as ‘u’, ‘v’, ‘r’, and ‘ur’. Umpteen times, even while writing official letters, the pen runs down such short forms. Then it strikes that it needs to be rectified by using the correct spelling.

Though the fanciful writing trend reigns nowadays, the aesthetics, nuances and impact of the original words lack in our voguish online interactions. Even a request for a favour is typed lazily as “pls”.

However, I prefer writing authentic correct spellings, though it may appear silly in today’s world.

