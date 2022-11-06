An advisory on advice

Offering unsolicited advice is best avoided, for it goes unappreciated

Next to gossip, perhaps nothing is bandied about so freely as gratuitous advice. The urge to offer advice is universal, spontaneous and inherent in human nature. Yet, strangely enough, many seem reluctant to accept (or follow) sincere advice given with the best of intentions.

Some believe that doling out advice, whether spiritual or otherwise, is the exclusive prerogative of sages, seers, religious heads and teachers. So they tend to disregard all other advice, sometimes even sound parental counsel. Indeed, they seem to concur with Oscar Wilde’s flippant remark, “The only thing to do with good advice is to pass it on; it is never of any use to oneself.” Nothing, of course, is farther from the truth.

I may sound cynical but I think it’s as easy to give advice to others as to oneself — and as futile. For, many feel that advice is something everyone else needs except themselves! Nevertheless, the advice I cherish most came from my soft-spoken high school English teacher, an Irish Jesuit priest. “Write simply and naturally,” he once advised me after reading my prose.

It’s undoubtedly easier to give advice than to take it, which perhaps explains why advice-givers invariably outnumber advice-takers. “Advice is like castor oil — easy enough to give but dreadful to take,” joked American humourist Josh Billings. I can vouch for this truism. As a boy, my father had to use a cane to induce me and my brothers to swallow, with the utmost revulsion, half a cup of the laxative twice a year. It was his trusted ally to cleanse our digestive systems.

Got a bad cold or a shoulder sprain? Rest assured you’ll get more advice than you need from well-meaning friends and kin on how to banish these vexations. Indeed, the ailments would be far more bearable (and not half so annoying!) if it weren’t for their unsolicited advice thrust on one willy-nilly.

What, then, motivates one to proffer unsought advice to others? It’s usually feelings of altruism or goodwill. However, to test one’s sincerity or probity, one should perhaps ask oneself whether one really practises what one preaches. For no less a personage than Shakespeare once tellingly conceded, “I can easier teach twenty what were good to be done than be one of the twenty to follow mine own teaching!”

Experience has taught me that offering advice unasked is best avoided. To be appreciated, advice must be specifically sought. Otherwise, no one really wants (or welcomes) your advice unless you are a doctor, lawyer or consultant — and charge them heavily for it!

