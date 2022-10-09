All well at last

A perennial source of water. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Twenty-five years ago, in the northeast corner of a 29 sq.ft piece of land, it was divined to excavate a well.

Twelve feet into the bowels of earth, water sprang. Joyous cheer rang out while the labourers continued to insert rings as they probed deeper and deeper. The six-foot diameter cylinder was lined with sun-burnt bricks. A yoke with a pulley and a rough coir rope tethered to a metal bucket drew out crystal-clear potable water, which was taken for granted. It served all purposes on the premises.

Hot weather, failure of the monsoon brought wisdom. By the stroke of a single-minded hand, as the water level sank, rainwater that fell on the roof was collected through channels connected to the well. My father smiled in glee as he heard the trickle percolate into the well. Next season, ours was the only no-water-scarcity home. Yes, we conserved.

As time elapsed, life’s milestones went by. The pulley was removed. The yoke flattened and the well closed out of sight with a heavy concrete lid. But the rainwater harvesting worked undefeated.

Dad’s days were done, so were ma’s. The houses were felled. Apartments took over. The well was retained. It was our luck. It was our fortune. A relic left by my dear dad.

With construction on the premises, the well was battered. Debris, crowbar and solidified cement bags were dumped mindlessly into it. Labourers boozed away at night and dumped empty bottles into the silent depths.

The rains are threatening. The well has to be revived. It has to be given a total cleansing. The very hands that had divined water came to clean the saintly body of all the trash. Humankind builds and destroys. Sincere in their work, the musclemen remembered my dad. They remembered the times they had cleaned it earlier. The times they had bathed in it and drank from it. How the harvesting system had been in place as an example for all to learn.

Thoroughly cleansed and rid of thoughtless sinful acts, the silent perennial bruised well started healing itself bathing its wounds with the elixir that oozed from its ribs.

To see that all was not lost. I bowed to her. I bowed to Mother Earth. I bowed to the sun that mirrored in its clean water. The sky and the earth had unified.

