AI-driven world

September 03, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST

In the era of Artificial Intelligence, any human being with a smartphone and proper Internet connection can make his or her day-to-day life simpler. Any doubt which springs up in an individual, Artificial Intelligence is clearing it in an organised manner. Or if any work one has to performed, AI performs it with speed and efficiency.

The boom in the consumption of AI assistance has inspired tech giants to build their own AI programs into their products, with the most recent example being Microsoft introducing an AI feature in Microsoft Word. Many AI models,, despite being in their early stages, are performing an enduring number of activities. Notable amongst them is the ability to write a code.

The AI platforms possess the power of writing code (although with a few mistakes) within minutes, which is almost equivalent to two days of work when performed by an individual (based on my personal experience).

Contemporary AI’s efforts to break this barrier are quite impressive. However, due to the current limitations of those platforms, AI chatbots are failing to completely remove the obstacle. In the future, it is predictable (from the rate of growth) that newer versions of these AI models will pave an unburdened and obstacle-free path for the population to put their innovative ideas into execution. Due to this, the rate of invention will rise expeditiously and create alarming consequences if the reform in the existing patenting system is ignored.

Speeding up the process of patenting will help the governments of all nation-states not only to track the new inventions but also to reduce the risk of a further increase in the burden on the already overburdened judicial system (especially in India). The formation of an International Patent Regulatory Authority should be fostered by the UN to solely monitor the patenting needs and to reduce the burden on the government of tracking inventions, speeding up patent registration, and dealing with copyright issues.

