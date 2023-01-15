Ageing is a mind game

January 15, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

“By the way, don’t open the ceramic box,” the man said before he left home. Pandora opened the box, and by Greek mythology, let all the human misery escape — from debility to ageing, from disease to pandemic, everything. She panicked and closed the lid quickly. She did not realise that the cures such as youthfulness, hope, health and happiness were lying at the bottom of the box.

In 1961, American scientist Leonard Hayflick from Philadelphia made an astounding discovery. In the lab, cultured human cells could divide to a maximum of 50 times and then perished.

Chromosomes, the coiled structure inside our cells that houses our genetic code, has a protective “shoe” called telomere at its end, to prevent the edges from fraying during cell division. In 1980, Elizabeth Blackburn from Australia proved that a single-cell organism tetrahymena can be kept immortal in the lab petridish by constant supply of an enzyme telomerase that keeps the sole of the telomere “shoe” intact. Biological immortality at the cellular level was now in sight. The discovery fetched her the Nobel Prize in 2009.

Token 32 came to my consultation room riding on a stainless steel wheel-chair, a frail, elderly lady, with “salt-and-pepper” unkempt hair, “crow-feet” side trims; and an unmatched blouse with a wrinkled silk sari causally wrapped over her torso. She was in no financial insolvency.

“How are you, Amma?” I try to greet her with a smile, the best that I could sport at 2.30 in the afternoon.

“I am unwell son, aches and pain all over, unable to move, all effects of old age,” the patient announced.

It was only when I looked at her medical records, it struck me: she is my age, my same age! Either her telomere is bad, or my hair dye is good. But self-grooming is much more than skin cream and hair dye. Watch a rodent, a lab animal, a cat or a dog. It spends substantial amount of time self-grooming. Licking, rubbing, scratching — every way it can, it tries to keep itself clean. It is vital for its survival by preventing infections and parasites. A lab animal that stops self-grooming, signals that it is sick and is going to die. Self-grooming in humans have evolved a lot from bathing and brushing to fairness creams and hair colour. Self-grooming improves self-esteem, but there is more. It improves self-perception, not just what others think about you, but what you think about yourself. A film star, concerned about how people perceive her (showcased self-image), is not what we are talking about. It is what you think about yourself (mirror self-image). A distorted mirror self-image is a problem.

The very definition of ageing has changed — not everyone above 65 is old. Those between 65 and 75 are “young old”, 75 to 85 “middle old” and 85-plus “older old”. In countries such as Japan, there are many healthy and fit “older old”, proving that ageing does not necessarily make you unhealthy. Bright and active people like biologist Richard Dawkins (82), thinker Daniel Kahneman (88), and linguist Noam Chomsky (91) prove the point. This led researchers to come up with the concept of frailty. Frailty is a combination of difficulty in moving around (mobility), slow thinking or poor memory (cognition), loss of muscle and bone mass and difficulty in activities of daily living. Elaborate scores are in place to quantify frailty. While it’s only 10% for those aged between 65 and 75, the frailty percentage increase to 25% above 85.

The U.S. National Health and Ageing Trend Study of 4,800 patients at Johns Hopkins University in 2021 showed those with low self-esteem and self-perception scores at the start of study, had a 41% higher risk of developing frailty on a seven-year follow-up. So take care of your image yourself. As trainer Tom Hopkins puts it, “You are your greatest asset. Put your time, effort and money in grooming yourself.” Not for others to appreciate, but for your health.

