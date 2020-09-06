After all, what are doctors for!

06 September 2020 00:28 IST

Empathy and connect is half the battle won

In 1954, my career as a medical doctor started with postings in rural Rajasthan. After an enriching stint of living and working in remote villages, I moved to Mumbai in 1960. As one of the doctors at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, I was responsible for managing a peripheral dispensary catering to scientists and their family members. During this time, I had the privilege of interacting with persons from different walks of life.

One of the scientists came with his mother from a village in Tamil Nadu for her cataract surgery. Since I could converse freely in Tamil, I spoke to her in her mother tongue to break the ice. This connect helped her have faith in me and my treatment. After her examination, I found that she had severe anaemia.

Treatment course

Before referring her to the ophthalmologist for the surgery, I decided to get that treated. Since the reports revealed severe anaemia along with a hookworm infection, she was treated for both conditions. Soon, she got operated comfortably and was given spectacles to wear for reading.

Advertising

Advertising

After two months, before returning to her village, she came back to the dispensary to thank me. I told her that since she got the hookworm infection by walking barefoot in the village, she should wear footwear. She immediately said it was not possible.

Puzzled, I asked her what was so difficult about wearing footwear and walking. “What will my peers say? That I have gone to Bombay and become so fashionable, wearing glasses and footwear! No, I can’t wear footwear,” she was adamant.

On reminding her how this could again lead to the infection, she gave me a broad smile and exclaimed, “In that case, I will come back to you again for treatment!”

nugulvady@gmail.com