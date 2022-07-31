Advice to aspiring actors

An actor has to be as guilelessly inquisitive as a child. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

July 31, 2022 01:21 IST

Acting is hard work and it demands lifelong commitment

Let me welcome you into our fold, my friend, and let me introduce you to its joys and sorrows; its travails and hardships; its triumphs and indulgences — and doing that let me rid myself of the debt that countless teachers, fellow artists and friends have heaped on me by way of advice and assistance; rebukes and rebuttals; praise and commendations over my amateurish attempts and follies as an actor. I am aware that I do not know enough to start handing out unsolicited advice. However, I also realise that there are so many things which an actor has to learn — or unlearn — on his own. In order that the learning time is reduced and in order that the aspiring actor does not keep making a fool of himself, as I have, I am venturing to share with him the basic dos and don’ts that I have gleaned from experience.

I have always been fascinated by actors who could make their performance appear so simple and project an impression that acting is something which requires very little effort. Never be fooled by this, my friend. Acting is hard work and it demands a lifelong commitment. One might assume that this would be staple advice for a greenhorn but it is not just so. An older actor needs to work more than a youngster in order that he does not repeat himself or become his own caricature. Let me share with you the opinion of one of the theatre legends of our time, Konstantin Stanislavski.

“An actor must work all his life, cultivate his mind, train his talent systematically, develop his character; he may never despair and never relinquish this main purpose — to love his art with all his strength and love it unselfishly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While this advice is rather common that an actor must keep polishing his craft and be in readiness for any opportunity that might come his way, not much is told to the young as to how they must go about it. I have learnt, by trial and error, that the following ought to be an essential ‘do-it-yourself’ list for any aspiring actor.

An actor must read a lot. Ordinarily a typical actor rarely reads anything besides his scripts or the odd review. I strongly feel that every actor must be in the habit of reading voraciously. He might pick anything – from poems to short stories; from film reviews to autobiographies; and from folk tales to just about anything under the sun. It is imperative for an actor to have a fertile imagination and a vivid ‘inner landscape’ for him to endure the rigours of his craft. And there is no better way to get it from than reading.

An actor must watch a lot of stage performances. The wider the range of creative performances one exposes one’s self to, the more mature one becomes. Here again the list must not end with full length plays, but must also include dance recitals, mime shows, street theatre, magic shows and so on. I personally consider any stage performance, be it silent or vocal, instrumental or pantomimic, a prospective classroom for an acting buff. One can learn a lot from watching performances, even if it occasionally means learning what one must not do!

An actor must observe life. Since an actor ‘models’ his roles on characters that are real (and must not appear contrived) he must never cease to observe. Many a perfect limp or stutter, or glance, or gesture, has its origin in some commonplace individual. There is this interesting piece of folklore recounted by Sir Laurence Olivier in one of his books. A young actor once decided to visit the London Zoo when he was preparing for the part of the Fool in ‘King Lear’. As he stood in front of the cage that housed baboons, he became aware of somebody standing behind him. He whirled around and found an ‘older actor’ observing him keenly. After a moment’s pause, the older actor smiled at him and then pointed at the cage that housed baboons. “When I played the fool,” he said, “I was the one up in the corner with the red bottom.”

An actor must ask a lot of questions. This is the most difficult of all advice that I have handed out and it stems from the requirement of an actor to be as guilelessly inquisitive as a child. He must be shorn of all prejudices and pre-conceived notions and must be willing – in all sincerity – to understand the script first, and then the director’s vision. It is easy to forget that the play is originally conceived by the playwright and is then ‘dressed’ for the consumption of the audience by the director. Many actors misconstrue their involvement in a play and either focus too much on themselves, or start stepping on others’ toes. Unless the actor is intentionally inquisitive to understanding what is expected of him, he can never identify precisely the perimeter of work that exists in every play for the actor to exploit.

An actor must learn to take praise and criticism with equanimity. Since the work of an actor is almost always minutely observed, carefully documented and brazenly commented upon, it is bound to throw up unbridled praise and scathing criticism in equal measures. It is imperative that an actor does not permit either of the two to overpower him and control him. While adulation and applause can get to one’s head, bad reviews can dent one’s confidence and seriously inhibit one’s capabilities.

An actor must never demonstrate reckless bravado on stage. Despite the fact that audience loves improvisations and swoons after actors who have it in them to conjure up a laugh even when there doesn’t seem a scope to do so, an actor must refrain from doing so. It is commonly found that actors resort to ‘playing to the gallery’ and begin to wait for and perform to the reactions from the audience. As a rule, this must not be allowed to happen. For one, there is big difference between a stand-up comic and a theatre actor. Further, it can unsettle fellow actors and disturb the tempo of the intended performance. Unless an action or remark or movement is a part of the design and unless it had been tried out in rehearsals, it must not be allowed to become a part of the performance.

I have fought shy of instructing an aspiring actor over merits of voice training, body movement, expression building and poise. I realise that all these and many more tricks of our trade are best learnt with experience.

I find acting to be such a noble profession that I often wish I had the gumption to embrace it as a fulltime practitioner of this art. But I did not. And for all those who have, or wish to in future, I have great respect and admiration. And that is why I let go of no opportunity to welcome fresh talent into our brood. So my young friend, on behalf of my brethren, I once again welcome you into this passion-ridden world of ours which is simultaneously immensely satisfying and horribly self-deprecating; which has the power to bestow upon its practitioner riches, adulation and power beyond his wildest imagination or strangely, destroy an actor so that he is left with ‘yesterday’s press cuttings’ and with nothing else besides.

Go, don your acting hat and break a leg!

vikaskapoor.1@gmail.com