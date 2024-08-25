Achieving gender parity is still a dream

The common stereotypes about women are often reflected in Indian television shows that depict them as overly emotional, always cooking and dependent on a male hero. If one does not adhere to that script, then she is looked down upon. I don’t remember watching an Indian show portraying a woman as independent, outspoken, not hesitant to stand up for her rights and does not require a male hero for her rescue. These shows have done nothing but contributed to widening the gap between the genders.

The beliefs about the roles and capabilities of women are still generalised and outdated. They are often seen as less competent than men in various fields such as science, technology, and accounting. Men are often represented as brave, strong, intellectual, and non-emotional, but are considered henpecked by the typical middle-class Indian society if they support or take their wives’ suggestions. This has resulted in the development of a gap between the roles and responsibilities of men and women. To attain equal rights and opportunities with men is still a dream for many middle-class women as they are often not supported by their families because of the antiquated stereotypes about the roles and responsibilities of women.

There is an utmost need to not follow this theme but address the societal norms and stereotypes that sustain the gender disparities. Gender parity aims at the creation of a society where men and women can pursue their roles independently without being judged by society.

ks2030405@gmail.com