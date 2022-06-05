A world that turned topsy-turvy

How a microscopic agent disrupted life, smashing old certitudes and halting all ‘normal’ activities

How a microscopic agent disrupted life, smashing old certitudes and halting all ‘normal’ activities

Every dog has its day, and now it seems, every virus has its day. From the viruses that have caused the Spanish flu to the latest tomato flu, these agents come and go, but the king of the ring is undoubtedly SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus, so much for what this 0.1-micron thing has done to this world.

Apart from the medical aspects, there are some interesting para-science facets of this virus. It did turn the world upside down; well, I mean the social paradoxes that surfaced during the pandemic.

To mask or not to mask? Hitherto familiar faces appear strange without masks these days. During peak COVID-19 days, one used to lower the mask momentarily to facilitate facial recognition, but now it seems that a masked face is more readily processed for recognition in our temporal cortex, thanks to COVID conditioning.

“Can’t recognise without a mask,” I mutter and get away in embarrassment when I am confronted with such a situation.

In pre-COVID times, masks were donned by a privileged few — surgeons, astronauts, deep-sea divers, people who had the time and money for beauty treatments and of course, robbers. For each of them, it served a distinct purpose.

Before COVID (the new BC era), if someone dared to cover the face with a mask or handkerchief and walk in to high-security zones such as airports, banks, passport offices and police stations, it was either inviting attention or trouble. COVID has changed the rule of the game: masking is mandatory everywhere and you may be pulled up now for not wearing one.

Highs and lows

The most hilarious paradox of this century is parents joining online classes with their children. Parents who admonished children for long screen time and getting glued to gadgets, are now forced to sit with them for hours on end. Some even had to buy new phones for their wards willingly. Social life had reached an all-new “high” just before COVID struck. Justifying man’s credentials of being a social animal, partying, dating, pubbing, sleepovers, all were rampant. Thanks to “lockdowns”, we were forced to remain indoors for weeks together, confined to home!

Doctors suddenly became gods and were showered with petals from aeroplanes, in striking contrast to the BC era, when they were pelted with stones and verbally and physically abused at the slightest provocation.

Wild animals such as bears, leopards, elephants taking a cool stroll on empty highways and roads was a common sight, while monstrous trucks and buses that used to ply on these roads were put in hibernation. Lockdown was a blessing for many overworked people. It was a welcome break to stay at home, enough was enough. Soon, people were getting sick of long seemingly unending leave or break and desperate to return to work so much so there was a “leave letter” supposedly written by an employee to his employer, requesting permission to return to work as he was suffering from too much leave.

Jokes apart, COVID did turn the tables on the world. Homes became offices, phone screens became schools and colleges, animals freely roamed around, and while humanity was under medical incarceration, recreation spots such as beaches, cinemas halls and resorts were empty and hospitals were choking with patients .

rjayanthi363@gmail.com