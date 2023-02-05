A woof for the Indian dog

February 05, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST

Recently, we have seen a surge in the cases of dogs biting people, even their adopters. Certain exotic breeds are aggressive by nature, but even Indian breeds are indulging in conflicts more often. What is causing this aggressive behaviour? My friend, an ardent animal lover, suggests that we adopt Indian breeds as a solution.

It is ironic that people are adopting exotic breeds while the Indian breed is perishing on the streets with little support. During the British Raj, Europeans downplayed Indian dogs because they wanted to sell exotic breeds. Today, “show businesses” promote exotic breeds. Many people adopt pets based on their looks. But are pets an object of our aesthetic pleasure? By promoting consumerism, certain pet businesses are objectifying canines and dehumanising us.

The Indian dog is one of the oldest breeds in the world, and they make great companions. Remains of the Indus Valley Civilisation and the Bhimbetka Caves have evidence of them being friendly. Since they have evolved here, they are better suited to the environment. This not only reduces the ecological footprint but also reduces the cost of living, as we do not have to spend much on food, health, grooming and air conditioners for them. Moreover, it sounds more ethical to keep pets in a suitable natural environment.

A lot of illicit animal trade happens triggered by the demand for exotic breeds. They suffer various health issues as they are pure-bred. Our relationship with pets is tilted in our favour, but we should strive for a relationship that helps us both. Sentiocentrism is about placing all sentient beings on the same plane as opposed to anthropocentrism. Hence, we must make decisions based on these factors and not just on looks.

Indian dogs are active and can be trained easily. But not all people can adopt pets. Still, they can take care of those on the streets. In fact, keeping animals confined in homes all the time takes a toll on their physical and mental health. On a voluntary basis, some people from a locality can come forward to provide shelter, food and care to those on the streets. Moreover, prioritising Indian breeds over exotic ones as pets could be even better, as then you have a companion, fewer stray animals and less illicit trade.

