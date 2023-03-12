A woman’s life

March 12, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST

Recently, as I was visiting a few cities in the U.K. and Europe, something that drew my attention sharply was the freedom and the quality of life enjoyed by senior citizens, especially women. These nations offer a strong healthcare system for their seniors, and the infrastructure, including the public transport system, has been built by factoring in their needs.

Above all, it was the all-round effort by a whole society to take care of the needs of the elderly and the respect given to them that made me muse about my counterparts in India.

Life is pretty hard for an old woman in India. Let me not generalise anything, but I am talking about a fair number of women who hardly have a life once they reach their sixties or seventies and sometimes even earlier. With familial values always taking the top priority in our society and women being the one who runs everything in a family, she is sure to get burned out by the time she reaches 60, accompanied by a couple of lifestyle diseases (well, she never finds any time to exercise or walk!). When exactly does a woman live for herself in India?

I think about my paternal grandmother, who never went to school, got married as a child, gave birth to 11 children, brought them up and died in her sixties. My maternal grandmother got married at an early age, was widowed young, struggled and raised five children and died in her early seventies. I have heard stories of how brilliantly these two women managed their families. Did they ever have any choices in life? Did anybody care to know what their likes and dislikes were?

My mother was a brilliant woman. I learned many nuances of management from her. She was good in academics, but alas, she was married as a teen and her ambitions, if at all she had any, were shelved. My father, who was a liberal for his times, shared a love for books with her and encouraged her to read. He would get her Tamil magazines and her reading was her only solace in an otherwise boring grind. She inculcated a love for the Tamil language in all her children. Quotes from Bharathiar would trip off her tongue.

In London, while sipping coffee in a coffee shop, I missed my mother very much. Yes, wherever I turned my eyes, I saw old women sipping coffee and chatting with their friends. Some had mobility problems, but this did not deter them from socialising. They would use their automated wheelchair with elan and glide past with a confidence that is found only in an independent person. My moist eyes tried to fit my mother there. I shook my head. I have never seen her going anywhere independently, leave alone a coffee shop. Why was life structured for these women in my family in such a way that they never ventured out? Why was it that these women with great talent were cloistered inside the four walls of a kitchen? My mother too died in her sixties after living a structured life handed down to her over the generations by a society that hardly paid any attention to the likes and dislikes of women. My mother-in-law was just 22 when she died during her second child birth. An absolute case of negligence because she was delivered of her child at home without any medical assistance. All these wonderful women never had a life of their own and lived a life of machines delivering babies. In fact, they hardly knew what they wanted!

I am one of those lucky ones who got a fair amount of education and have the freedom to vocalise my feelings. With great joy, I see some women with or without their spouses venturing out on holidays these days. Of course, this is a minute section of people who are lucky. Old women in India are expected to cook and keep home (no retirement age or pension for this work). Many of them are expected to take care of their grandchildren, while the younger women go to work. Putting family values on a pedestal and romanticising the role of a mother and wife never ends. Yes indeed, it may benefit the future generation. What about the present life of a woman in India?Should she not have a life of her choice at least in old age?

A Women’s Day thought of mine was redefining our thinking about old women. Let them also have a life of their own. Let our coffee shops be filled with silver-haired women. Let our theatres have a fair share of women in their wheelchairs. Let not a society define what they have to do. Let them decide for themselves what they want to do. After all, they are old and women, aren’t they?

