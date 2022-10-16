Experience the grandeur of nature in Yercaud

Experience the grandeur of nature in Yercaud

Yercaud, a small settlement perched on the top of Servarayan hills, is a weekend getaway for many in Salem and nearby districts. The winding roads leading to the summit are dotted with silver oaks adorned by bushy pepper vines. The uniformly grown coffee plant is a common sight in this heavenly abode.

My husband and I decided to do our first hill station long drive to Yercaud. Our eternal guide, the Google map, estimated our journey to be six hours long. Hoping it would be a mild day, we embarked upon our trip in the early hours of a Friday.

We reached Salem in four hours and began our ascent. Salem was scorching and I wondered how Yercaud, which is just 1,623 metres above sea level, was going to be cool. The grain of doubt which took the form of a monster dissipated as we swirled past the first hairpin bend. A whiff of cool air sneaked through the slightly open window. The scenery changed in an instant and I felt like Alice must have done when sliding through a rabbit-hole. Shades of green were splashed everywhere with sprinkles of colourful flowers adorning every twist and turn of the hill; a sight for sore eyes, especially a pair that came from the concrete jungle.

In the pursuit of avoiding tourist-swarmed places, we unearthed a gem. A tour around a coffee estate was not only surprisingly picturesque but also came loaded with information. We learnt a great deal about coffee, from cherry to cup. We learnt that a coffee plant takes the flavour of the plants surrounding it; therefore, one can find plants like pepper, cinnamon, orange and clove cultivated around them. A short, guided drive through the coffee plantation followed.

Returning without the customary shopping for local souvenirs is like bringing back all the bills and leaving the experience behind. So we made sure to buy some raw honey, perfume oils, essential oils, boxes of chocolate and some spices, but like any tourist fell into the trap of business gimmicks and bought a packet of white pepper to satiate my craving for spicy food only to realise that white pepper is less spicy than black pepper. Well, the shopping spree didn’t end there. My increasing fascination for the red, shiny, pebble-like coffee fruit goaded me into buying a coffee plant.

Nevertheless, as they say, all is well that ends well. This trip was extraordinary as we experienced the grandeur of nature, walked through the labyrinths of coffee plantations and brought back loads of memories to cherish.

kamalimythri@gmail.com