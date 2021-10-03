A wedding series

03 October 2021 01:03 IST

A court marriage followed by an ‘official’ marriage and a religious tying of the knot

It was December 4, 2018, when I received the first message from him. His was the only accepted profile among many others received. I was in the office and instantly logged into the matrimonial app to check the profile as I vaguely remembered his particulars. The profile convinced me at least to have a conversation. He is in the Army and I carry huge respect for soldiers. My father was one of them.

We asked each other to marry, and I dreamt about the wedding moments.

On June 23, 2019, we got engaged and I was not ready to wait long to get married and live with each other. Soon we got information from family that our wedding date has been decided and it’s on December 1, 2019. My fiance forethought about the place where we can stay together. Since he is serving in the Army and was posted to the city where I was working, we thought of going for a court marriage, which will give us the marriage certificate for getting accommodation for living together. I must say it was a lot of travel and paperwork. Fortunately, things went smoothly and on September 5, 2019, we officially got married.

A few months later, we received an invitation to attend an Army event. I was a little anxious as it was my first event after becoming the wife of an Army officer. There were multiple thoughts running in my head. However, my husband suggested that I always believe in carpe diem. On October 11, 2019, there was a get-together. I could see there was a long line of cars outside the hall. The venue was gorgeously decorated. My husband introduced me to most of the guests there which made me comfortable, and the heart racing got slow. While his seniors got to know that we were just done with a court marriage, they were not pleased by it. They instantly decided to get us married in the Army manner. I was awestruck when my husband told me about this. Soon the news spread and people were dancing with me joyfully, congratulating me. The priest was called, there were flower garlands, aarti plates, and I was offered a beautiful dupatta. We were called near the stage and everybody surrounded us when the pandit started performing the rituals. We were blessed by everyone there, the flowers were showered on us. Indeed, it was a wedding with incredible people. My heart was smiling throughout the day. I marked it as an Army wedding.

And then it was time for the seven-promises wedding. My family thought I was in no mood to get married a third time; however I did all the preparations and was in high energy to create memories of a lifetime. We got married in the Konkani style on December 1, 2019, with the blessing of our family. While taking seven rounds, we promised strength, prosperity, family, progeny, health, food, and nourishment with each other. I marked it as a ritual wedding.

A girl who thought about a dream wedding was blessed to witness it thrice. This made me believe to let life go on its own speed, energy, and amazement. The best will reach you at any cost and time.

