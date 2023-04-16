A way with words

April 16, 2023 12:07 am | Updated April 15, 2023 02:09 pm IST

“When do you get time to write?”

“One can get time. It’s all about time management and finding time to map the creative energy to literary forms. In my case, the more I am under pressure from my professional work, the sharper my creativity and literature. Of course, since I do not earn my livelihood selling literature, I don’t have the burden of meeting a deadline. The only aspect I need to be mindful of is the quality of the literature I produce. In today’s world of technology, one can write anywhere and anytime, in a hotel room, airport lounge, coffee shop or a waiting room. If there is an urge, one finds a way.”

“How does diplomacy help create literature?”

“Diplomacy as a profession gives immense exposure to, and understanding of, the complexity of politics, cultures, people, geography and history, which becomes part of the critical aspects in one’s literature. As a diplomat, one can see what is beneath, which helps develop perspective in one’s creation.”

This was part of my conversation with an attendee at a Sahitya Akademi panel discussion on “Diplomacy and literature” in New Delhi in March. I call myself a diplomat-writer, though I wrote short stories and fiction before joining the Indian Foreign Service 26 years ago. I am also a bilingual writer who writes in Odia and English.

Multidimensional ties

The relationship between diplomacy and literature is plural, ancient, reciprocal and multidimensional, and it goes back to the civilisational existence of human beings. As people of different cultures and geographies started interacting, language and literature became powerful communication mediums to address differences, pre-empt conflict, minimise friction and create opportunities for cooperation between two peoples, rulers, nation-states or entities. It also served as a dominant instrument to open new doors of engagement against the backdrop of complicated histories.

It is as much essential to observe what a diplomat says as what he does not. Juxtaposing words, phrases and lines to convey what must be conveyed is an art for a diplomat. For diplomatic communication, the context of what, how, when, to whom and where is of paramount importance. The use of literature, to some extent, takes care of the “how” part of diplomatic communication to defuse uneasiness, unpleasantness and discomfort. It says without saying anything. It conveys the unpleasant without smelling bitter.

Diplomats most often use literary phrases, idioms, proverbs, legends, myths and folk tales of both classical and popular literature as part of their communication.

Three main aspects of the relationship between diplomacy and literature are a diplomat as a writer, a writer as a diplomat and the use of literature as a diplomatic tool.

A diplomat is physically, mentally and emotionally exposed to many challenging and unexpected socio-cultural, economic and political contexts without the complete freedom to express his opinions and emotions in a way they would like. In such situations, literature becomes a tool to handle ambiguity and uncertainty. Literary fictions or poetry often express the ecstasy or the failure of diplomacy and the limits or expanse of political life.

Conversely, a writer-diplomat is a cultural ambassador who makes literature a tool to achieve diplomatic and political goals. Translations play a seminal role in this context, and it exemplifies the potential of a diplomat’s literary texts to promote cultural convergence and identify difference through symbols and semantics. If literature is enticing and attractive, it could be a powerful “soft power” tool.

Literature and diplomacy continue to shape each other. As a specific cultural form, literature gives meaning to the experience of the “in-between” of the space where cultures and political systems meet as equals. Therefore, many countries use books and authors to cross national boundaries. Many sponsor international book exhibitions, institute awards and honours. They also use diplomat-writers as border crossers and negotiators.

For the powerful, diplomacy, as Henry Kissinger put it, “is the act of restraining power”, but for others, it could be the art of enhancing power. The increasing public curiosity about what diplomats do and the consumption of diplomatic material expose the readers to the trans-local and transnational complex realities. Understanding the symbiotic relationship between diplomacy and literature can radically reshape the reader’s interpretation of today’s complex and competitive world and help, to some extent, enhance the profile of a nation-state.

