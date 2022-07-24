A verdant terrace

An earthly paradise of blossoms of rose, hibiscus, chrysanthemum, marigolds, jasmine, sunflower, lotus, dahlia and many more

The garden on the terrace of our house is not just a green place. It is indeed an earthly paradise of blossoms of rose, hibiscus, chrysanthemum, marigolds, jasmine, sunflower, lotus, dahlia and many more. My spouse, a green thumb, grows all the plants in the garden, toil for many hours to nurture them and keep them healthy, away from the onslaught of pests. Of course, I help her in the gardening.

In the morning, I sit in our garden, with the rays of the sun playing over my person and cool breezes caressing me, watching the flocks of butterflies flitting about blossoms and hearing the warbling of birds from the trees and rustling music of tree leaves. I feel refreshed, happy and peaceful.

Not just plants and flowers I behold in our garden. There are interesting visitors. A squirrel comes scurrying to the guava tree and nibbling at a fruit, squeaking, its bushy tail rising and falling and its beady eyes rolling in a queer way. A couple of sparrows chirping land on the compound wall and pick up some grains; they keep moving in their springy gait on the compound wall and finding their way into the garden and among plants.

In the evenings too, I seek my blessed place of comfort, happiness and peace in our garden. The sky stretching endlessly overhead makes a wonderful canopy with its clouds, dark and silver, gliding slowly.

The evening sun is a delightful spectacle. Flocks of birds are seen homing for their nests. While the evening sky is darkening, numerous stars, one by one, blinking, winking, twinkling, keep appearing all over with the moon illumining the whole sky.

During the first and second wave of COVID-19, I discontinued my constitutional in the city corporation park, and would take many rounds of walk on the terrace garden. Sitting there and watching the unending panorama of such wondrous, beautiful and enchanting spectacles, I feel like being closer to Mother Nature, though living in a city, and gather many an hour of immense happiness and enormous peace.

