A validation crisis

March 19, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST

Welcome to today’s Web world, home to those innumerable beings that desperately need their personal lives to be validated by others. However needy it might seem for people to rely on the Web to make themselves feel good, it has provided several chances to do good and be good.

The Web has given us platforms to get our life questions answered and has given us the opportunity to connect with helpful communities that can facilitate the release of pent-up emotions.

All in all, it has made the general public more aware than before.

However, our contemporary lifestyle attempts to distance us from reality. Our self-confidence has been called into doubt as a result of an exaggerated importance placed on self-display.

In actuality, we are becoming puppets in the hands of a highly manipulative system, operating with the morals of a robot, completely forgetting that the entire illusion was created by us. We have started running behind random things because the world is watching, and praises have suddenly started to seem like something without which humanity cannot exist. The days when people would go through trials to achieve unusual targets are long gone. Many of us have begun to base our sense of self-worth on what other people think. We have started to chase after temporary pleasures and have started adopting shortcuts to success.

It’s about time we understood the need to have faith in our own beliefs and accomplish what we want without relying on the backing of others or going by popular opinion. We have to realise that how something appears is always a matter of perspective. What is right for a person at any given point may change in the next minute because not everyone perceives “right” the same way. Validation helps people when it comes from their cohort, from people who genuinely care for their happiness. Social media validation can satiate people’s thirst for gratification for a brief time, but it is more likely to die down soon and keep people wanting for more. We must understand that this mentality stems from a person’s need to fit in rather than stand out. We must embrace being our imperfect selves so we attract the right kind of people and energy in our lives and live life of no regrets and have no constant need for validation to stay happy. To be happy and whole is one’s own decision after all!

jank@hotmail.co.in