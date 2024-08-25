A trip to Panchmarhi

When our batch was admitted, the college decided to take us on an excursion. The fresh batch had not intermingled yet and folks were thoughtful of which group they would be a part of. We were informed about our group just before the on-boarding. This was to make us open, adapt to new cohorts, and make new friends. One group was supposed to be in one bus.

We began our journey early morning from Bhopal to Panchmarhi. Initially, there was an awkward silence, as we did not know what to do. But since the route was long, we started playing some music. Soon we were dancing and singing along! The ice was broken and everybody was finding the ambience comfortable and fun.

The monsoon was on the way, so the weather was cloudy and we were being showered with some drizzle on our way as we crossed the rocky, hilly, and forested landscapes of Satpura. We were being tranquillised by the soothing sights of greenery around us, as we were chirping inside the bus. It was a merry mix of excitement and solace. The Narmada and Denva were flowing modestly just before they were about to swell in a few days.

We reached our resort which was situated in the heart of the forest, after a long road trip. We had lunch to energise ourselves before the adventure that was about to begin. I met the manager and thanked him for the great services they were offering. He welcomed me by gifting the local mangoes that were grown by the tribal folks.

We began our adventure in lovely weather. When we reached the Pandava Caves, we tasted the local fruits and reached the top to click pictures. Thereafter, we reached the Bison Lodge Museum, where we were briefed about the conservation practices by a forest officer, who was proud of being an official in the first forest reserve in India.

As the evening was about to hit, we left for Dhupgarh, which is the highest peak of the State. The route to Dhupgarh was the best part of the excursion enthralling us with its scenic landscapes and photogenic skylines. When we reached the sunset point at Dhupgarh, we were literally above the clouds! To add to that, it started fogging and the surroundings became surreal. While returning from Dhupgarh, it started raining and we got drenched with gratification.

Everything was fascinating and captivating except for the plastic clutter that was seen around. Tourists should enjoy a place with a sense of civility. Responsible tourism is crucial not only for the sake of ecology but also for the local community and their culture. It makes tourism sustainable and more fulfilling to self and others.

We stayed at the resort for the night before returning the next day. The night was all about music, dance, games, and late-night talks. The weather was clear during our return. Maybe it was symbolising that we went with expectations, desires, and hesitation but came back with experiences, memories, and friends. The excursion was a great way to start college.

