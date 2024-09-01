A traveller’s diary

The journey is more important than the destination. This quote has mesmerised me for its pithy wisdom for as long as I can remember. However, very recently, its sagacity illuminated an unexpected scene.

A set of people set off to explore the Spiti valley in the Himalayas. The van weaved its way through the lofty mountains. There were treacherous paths riddled with fallen boulders, marshy patches and precipitous heights. The nimble and astute driver drove with aplomb. There were moments when a vehicle or two would come along the narrow path from the opposite direction. It was interesting to note that the drivers would nod briefly or wave a hand and one of them would perch his four-wheeler along the edge, making way for the other car to pass. Lo and behold, the road would clear up and everyone will be on their way without much ado.

I could not help noticing that if he erred even by a few inches, several lives would be lost. When I drew his attention to this, he said that in life or on the road, it is better for at least one party to compromise. Wiser words could not have been spoken.

When the road became familiar, the passengers distracted themselves with fun and games. The music blared. There were loud bursts of laughter or joyous screams. Not once did the driver seek silence. Nothing seemed to come in the way of the journey.

As we proceeded, several other aspects of this drive came alive. For instance, I observed that unlike city drivers who seem to wear their patience on their sleeves, these mountain drivers were personification of the virtue. Of course, there were one or two exceptions as always, but even the short fuse never really lasted long. They seemed to realise that they had miles to go and could not fritter their time and energy away.

The travellers became friendly with the driver. He was polite and responsive. He helped them as and when he could. He accepted their appreciation and the snacks that passed around with a smile. I thought he was reticent. But he proved to be otherwise, for he would engage in a conversation whenever we took a break.

When I highlighted this trait over dinner, his reply was fascinating. He remarked that when he was on the driver’s seat, his whole being only focused on the road. Nothing else mattered. His statement reminded me of Arjuna who said that he could see only the eye of the bird in the archery test. I was grateful for the reiteration of the lesson, considering the fact that it was illustrated with a live example. After all, the cornerstone of any achievement in any field is based on concentration and consistency.

srprathi@gmail.com