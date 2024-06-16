A transplant best avoided

“Doctor, we just came for a check-up. Our daughter is in the U.S., and she is due for delivery. We are going to be there with her for the next one year, to look after the baby.”

The elderly couple, both with chronic heart disease, were stable, on multiple medicines and regular follow-up. They were medically fit to undertake the trip. “Have a nice time,” I said smiling.

“Doctor, visiting the U.S. for a holiday for a few weeks is nice, but now that we have been there thrice, there is no charm. This time, we are going to fulfil our duty as baby-sitters. Cloistered indoors during winter with snow outside, no way to get out, no place to go and no neighbours to talk to, it is really depressing. But these are duties we can’t refuse. My son-in-law has sent all the tickets and arranged wheelchair transfer for us to avoid hassles at transit,” the husband said.

I have heard this familiar dialogue at least a dozen times in the past six months.

Travelling to the U.S. last time, I counted up to 19 healthy-looking elders waiting to board on a wheelchair. During the 13-hour flight, I walked down the aisle and chatted with a couple of them, and they turned out to be travelling for a similar unpaid baby-sitting. And none of them were complaining.

On a bright sunny day in May 2015, the University of Michigan campus was getting ready for its first unique transplantation programme, one that would take place with no anaesthesia or aseptic procedure, without a scalpel or blood spill and outside an operation theatre. Everyone waited with bated breath knowing full well that the overall failure rate of the procedure was 30%. But the subject concerned did not seem to care, showing no signs of emotional stress.

The 65-foot-tall, 250-year-old bur oak tree, weighing 70 tonnes, gently flapped its leaves, bowed its branches, happily welcoming visitors as usual.

A huge pit was created all around the tree, metal pipes inserted deep under the roots, securing it further with a steel mesh. A set of specially manufactured balloons were inflated to lift the tree up. A mobile crane lifted the tree and laid it flat on a huge tow truck, and the tree was eventually transported to its new location and replanted. Six months later, the first new leaf sprouted indicating that the $4-million project was a success.

Did the tree like the new location, was it comfortable in the new neighbourhood, the new set of birds and squirrels? No one ever asked. No one cared. The point that the relocation facilitated birth of a new faculty building was welcomed by one and all.

Relocation is uncomfortable, but children and young adults quickly adapt to it. I remember how excited my children were when we shifted to our new house. But my parents fondly remembered and talked about their old small “cosy” bedroom for years. Youngsters adapt easily, relocating old souls is a tough job.

Old, mature trees bow their branches and rustle their leaves to entertain every visitor, exuding happiness and warmth. They don’t complain; even when relocated for the birth of a new project. Same is true for wheelchair-bound transcontinental elderly babysitters.

