A tale of acceptance

People have been moving from one corner of the world to another for centuries for various reasons. I also had to leave for distant Gujarat when employed as a teacher in a university there.

Some months after my wife and I moved to the city of Navsari, I was allotted accommodation in the university staff quarters. It had more than enough space for the two of us. All our neighbours were Gujaratis. Our knowledge of the Gujarati language was zero. I could speak Hindi reasonably well, but my wife’s acquaintance with the language was limited to what she had learnt at school.

There was cultivable land in the front and back portions of the quarters. She, belonging to a farmer’s family, was interested in starting a kitchen garden. As the unit allotted was on the ground floor, we could also use the back portion. Water was no problem. There were a couple of taps in front of the 12-unit quarters. The college was close by, and I could reach it in a few minutes. Our neighbours were fellow teachers. There were also some administrative staff from the college office in the other units.

The occupants came from different parts of the State. There was a noticeable difference in the accent they used. Though there was more interaction between people of a particular region, there was camaraderie among all the residents.

My wife, aided by our housemaid, used to communicate with others in a mixture of Hindi and Gujarati, interspersed with gestures. What she lacked in language proficiency was made up with her skill in public relations. She seemed to have decided to make the best use of the adage, “The way to one's heart is through the stomach.” They were all interested in the South Indian dishes, particularly idlis and dosas. They would observe with interest how she prepared batter in a grinding stone. Some of them even offered to help her out by taking her place, but she politely declined the offer. When she prepared idlis in the morning, she would carry a plateful of them with coconut chutney or sambar to one of the neighbours. The word spread fast, and each family would wait for its turn. In return, the women would present her with their preparations. She was also shown how they were prepared.

Deepavali was a special occasion. Days before the festival, all women would gather in one of the houses, prepare traditional dishes in groundnut oil, and store them in steel containers. When they came to our quarters, my wife would be ready with her idlis, sambar and chutney.

All incongruities were ironed out soon, and we were accepted as one of them. Our children grew up on the campus as one of them, speaking Gujarati fluently. Time seems to have passed in a flash. Even after we shifted to our own house after my retirement, the harmonious relationship has continued.

