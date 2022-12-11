A symbiotic relationship

December 11, 2022 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

She came every morning with two steel utensils in her hand and quietly stood at the gate. One of us in the family would notice her and serve her food. We gradually got used to her presence at the gate at a particular time of the day.

She appeared to be a sexagenarian and never was shabbily dressed or looked bedraggled. She never spoke anything, despite my wife’s repeated attempts to elicit some information. As my wife filled her utensils with food, she would gently raise her head and look my wife in the eye, expressing her gratitude.

Her visits became a compulsive thing for us, so much so that after returning home, our children and I would enquire about her before eating our dinner. It was precisely then that we sensed a strong bondage that had evolved without our knowledge.

When she stopped coming for days together, life at home seemed very different, though no one spoke about it. We started worrying about her whereabouts.

My wife was much affected by her absence. Life was not the same for her. One morning, the woman appeared out of the blue. I rushed inside to fetch my wife. My goodness, I saw both of them speaking and wiping tears rolling down their cheeks.

After all, who was begging at the gate, I wondered.

