A sprinkling of curry leaves

Ask me about a flavour that reminds me of home, I could close my eyes and conjure the blend of aromas of sizzling curry leaves, shallots and whole red chillies in coconut oil, punctuated by the sputtering of mustard seeds. The fragrance of crisped curry leaves and shallots wafting from the kitchen meant that the meal was ready. Curry leaves, sometimes whole sprigs of them, were amply used in our cooking, their aroma rendering each dish a unique yet familiar flavour.

Moving to a city, the first time I had to buy curry leaves, I left the place a bit dismayed. The leaves were half wilted, and that aroma, which always made me nostalgic, was absent. I got home and tried to revive the leaves by putting them in a glass of water. The leaves did not turn fresh, but the water at least helped stop them from wilting more. All this made me think of a time when I could take a few steps into our backyard and fetch fresh sprigs of curry leaves, whenever needed. A large curry tree adorned our backyard and ensured we had no dearth of this exquisite flavour.

My mother claims that the tree in our backyard is the “daughter” of a tree that grew in her home and that she had brought a seedling when she moved here and planted it. A most peculiar memory about the tree is the camaraderie it helped nurture in our neighbourhood. Every now and then, one or the other of our neighbours would drop by to borrow some curry leaves. While my grandmother gladly fetched the leaves for them, they chatted about a new recipe, the latest cinema in town, the weather and anything and everything.

Come monsoon, seedlings sprouted around the tree. My grandfather picked the healthier of the lot and offered it to our neighbours to grow in their own yards, hoping that they could grow the trees in their own backyards and spare the walk to our home. Little did he know that the trips were less about a bunch of leaves and more about indulging in some friendly chatter. What is amusing is that none of the seedlings ever seemed to grow, and the trips to our homes continue. Many a time, the favour was returned in hot meat gravies, biryanis or fish curries with fresh curry leaves!