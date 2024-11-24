A sea to own

Could I please have a piece of the sea? A gurgling river and waterfall too?

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you buy the sea, beach, waves and all and that too at 25 paise apiece?

It was decades ago. I was in my maternal grandma’s house in Chennai. I had five uncles and three aunts. The uncles lived with their families. We lived in Bangalore and I often went to my grandma’s house by train.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those were hard days of standing in long queues for rations or waking up at 4 a.m to get fresh milk, draw water from the well and get water from the tap. But my uncles took turns to take me to the Santhome beach almost every week. And sometimes to the Marina beach all on a bicycle. We walked to the Santhome beach from our house. For me, as a child of six or seven, the waves looked awesome. It came hugging my feet as I held on to my uncle’s hand and would almost drag me in. We counted the waves, especially the big ones. Tiny little crabs went about dancing. Ships were seen far far away on the horizon. Birds went flying. There were kites flying in season. The mangoes were cut like a curved pointed comb. Salt and chilli powder were sold in paper cones; The cries of young sellers of boiled chickpeas were music to the ears. But buying them was hard for my uncles, and they often avoided my eyes of longing.

It was hard to run on the beach. No running fast. We did collect a lot of shells and carried them home in the skirt. With mud right up to the calf muscle and knee, we were reluctant to go back home but then it was soon turning dark and and we had to hurry back home. The waves looked beckoning when I looked back in longing at the waves. Next time then!

One of my uncles always got some toffee or just one jangri or laddu for me wrapped in a paper. The toffee he got had some plastic animal stuck onto it which I collected. More than the toffee, it was the plastic animal that could be strung onto a thread that was attractive. I waited for him to be back from office.

ADVERTISEMENT

So one day, he was very tired and couldn’t take me to the beach. Other uncles were not yet back from office. As we got to talking about the beach with a longing look on my face, my uncle said, “I could get you a sea and beach all your own for Bangalore if you want.” I told him we don’t have sea or beach in Bangalore. He then said he had got the Santhome and Marina beaches for Madras for 25 paise each. I was dumbstruck! I knew it wasn’t true but didn’t know how to argue the point. He said we could go to the grocery shop together and pay 25 paise from my piggybank and buy a sea all to myself. Other uncles and aunts were all smiles looking at my bewildered face. They did not help me argue.

The days of imagination went on. Now Bangalore is so hot in summer. So dear uncle in heaven, I found a couple of 25 paise coins in an old box. Please can you get a sea with lots of shells and colourful pebbles, some tiny crabs, a serene river and a beautiful waterfall too? And three 25 paise coins is all I found! I hope you will get them for me. I’m still in Bangalore.

sathyavijay1@yahoo.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.