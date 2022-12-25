A reunion and returns to roots

December 25, 2022 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST

The ancestral home of my forefathers, or the Tharavad as it is commonly known in Malayalam, recently played host to a family reunion. Nestling amid dense foliage, under the canopy of sprawling branches of the Ashoka tree, tucked away from the din and dust of worldly life, the approach to the Tharavad had seen some changes. As a child on my annual vacations from Delhi, I would walk past the mud divisions between paddy fields spread across the vast expanse. The spotting of crabs, tadpoles and frogs on the way would evoke a mixture of excitement, revulsion and fascination in varying measures.

A motorable route had now come up which allowed us, the inhabitants of the past, coming as visitors of the present, to park our vehicles as close to the Tharavad as possible. A flight of stone steps led the way from the entrance to the forecourt of the home.

The reunion, spanning members of five generations and their extended families, was presented as Sayujyam originating from the Sanskrit word Sayujya, which broadly means “union” with a deity. In this case, it was a get-together of the members of an extended family, many of whom were meeting each other for the first time or certainly after a very long time, under one roof. The event had 200-odd attendees ranging from a six-month-old grandniece to a 99-year old uncle. The atmosphere was one of fun, frolic, laughter and bonhomie. The get-together, flagged off by a sumptuous breakfast, was followed by a solemn remembrance of departed souls, a traditional lunch, or sadhya, and a host of in-house cultural programmes.

I was reminded of my childhood days in this stately home where the days would begin with a visit to the field dotted with mango trees and gooseberries.

Getting one’s teeth into the juicy and succulent boons of Mother Nature far outweighed the dangers of a thorn drawing blood from under the feet or a slithering snake rustling through the fallen leaves. Visits to the “scary” and dimly lit basement, or nelarkundu, were accompanied by brave affirmations and identification with The Famous Five of Enid Blyton. For a 10-year-old, there was perhaps no better way to deal with the situation! Visits to the attic, or attam, were even more adventurous. The huge vases, wooden chests and the strange and myriad stuff lying strewn in the cobweb-ridden low-roofed attam were mysterious at best and macabre at worst!

Everything about the Tharavad ranging from the thick and heavy teak doors and their intricate locking mechanism, to the red oxide floors, to the wooden ceilings and staircases, to the granary, or pathayapura, to the urinals in the room, or the outdoor toilets fascinated us urban children. The long corridor, overlooking the cowshed, doubled up as a play area as well as dining area during feasts. The kitchen, with the sounds of crackling firewood, and the adjoining dining area with the long wooden table and a bench on either side was a source of delicacies, gossip and occasional rounds of table tennis.

As I left the festivities and merriment behind, I paused for a moment and glanced back, one last time, at the centuries-old Tharavad. The staid, statuesque and impassive home that had seen it all, seemed to be bidding me a silent farewell!

