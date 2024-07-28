The COVID-19 pandemic has left an indelible mark on the world, affecting millions of lives in unimaginable ways. Among the most vulnerable are students who have seen their educational journeys disrupted and their future uncertain.

As the pandemic ravaged India in 2020, millions of students either saw their dreams put on hold or shattered. While some struggled with the lack of resources and support, others faced even more devastating challenges — health issues and the loss of loved ones. The emotional toll was immense, making it impossible for them to focus on their studies.

For those in their senior secondary year, the sudden loss of access to schools and coaching classes was particularly devastating. Deprived of crucial guidance and resources, many struggled to prepare for competitive exams, which led to their future hanging in the balance. The lack of online resources made it even more challenging, leaving many students feeling lost and disconnected. Despite their potential and capabilities, these students found themselves unable to secure admission to good colleges and universities.

Many engineering and medical students, who had spent years honing their skills and knowledge, found themselves without placements in companies or hospitals. The disruption of the job market meant that internships, a crucial steppingstone to permanent positions, were scarce. Medical students were affected, as hospitals struggled to cope with the surge in cases, leaving little room for training and mentorship. Engineering students too saw their opportunities dwindle as companies froze hiring and focused on survival.

The consequences are far-reaching. Without practical experience and a foothold in their chosen profession, these students face a daunting future. The pandemic has not only delayed their entry into the workforce but also jeopardised their long-term career prospects.

But the pandemic’s impact on students’ career prospects was merely the beginning of a perfect storm. Just as they were reeling from the disruption, the global economy was hit by widespread layoffs and a recession, further dashing their hopes of a smooth transition into the workforce. The pandemic’s traumatic effects on students’ mental health and academic progress were still fresh when the economic downturn struck, leaving them feeling like they were fighting a losing battle. The once-promising career paths they had envisioned were now shrouded in uncertainty.

The double whammy of pandemic and recession has left students in a state of limbo, their career dreams deferred, and their confidence shaken. The uncertainty is palpable, as they wonder if they will ever be able to find their footing in a rapidly changing job market.

Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic and recession, Indian society’s relentless focus on career milestone remains unchanged. Neighbours and relatives continue to pose the same insensitive questions, oblivious to the struggles students face.

“Why aren’t you placed yet?” “What’s taking you so long to find a job?’ “What are you doing just sitting at home?”

These questions, though often asked with concern, perpetuate a harmful narrative that equates a student’s worth with their employment status. The constant scrutiny and pressure to conform to societal expectations can be suffocating, making students feel worthless, guilty and anxious. The burden of these expectations weighs heavily on students, who are already grappling with the emotional aftermath of the pandemic and recession. The lack of empathy and understanding from those around them only exacerbates their struggles, making it harder to cope with the uncertainty and rejection that comes with job hunting.

It’s time for a shift in perspective, a recognition that career paths are not linear, and that students’ worth extends far beyond their professional status. By offering support, resources and a safe space to navigate their challenges, we can work towards creating a more compassionate society that values students’ well-being and resilience. Only then can we truly empower them to overcome the obstacles and thrive in their careers.

