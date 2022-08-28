A night of Nautanki

When two ladies broke rules to watch a show

Today, a night-out may not sound like a big deal, but in a joint family of the 1940s, it was. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

My grandmother was born at a time when India was not politically independent, and her childhood was shaped by the prevailing circumstances. Nevertheless, as people tend to do in any given milieu, she did find her escapes and innovative ways of having fun. Today, at over 90, she remembers some of her mischiefs with nostalgia and a smile. One that makes us laugh is an adventurous, thrilling caper.

She was in her early teens when a Nautanki, a folk performance with dialogue, music and dance, came to her village. Some people considered it not “classy” and possibly obscene, while many others enjoyed watching the whole show. In my granny’s family, nobody watched it. Senior men of the household were opposed to viewing such shows. But granny’s aunt had watched it in her maternal village and was enthusiastic to see it again. Her description of Nautanki had excited my granny as well.

The probability of getting permission for watching it was zero and venturing out without permission would have attracted scolding. So, the only option left was to break the rules. My granny believes in “stop complaining, start innovating”. So she and her aunt came out with a plan. They needed a person whom they could trust to help them out in this escapade.

As a result, they asked the village barber to place a ladder on the back of their house. Since nautanki was held at night, other family members would be asleep. They would be back before sunrise and climb the ladder to home.

They finished all domestic chores and went to bed. At the stroke of midnight, when the rest of the family was fast asleep, they awoke to life and freedom!

For their “girls’ night out”, they went to the terrace and found the ladder in place.

As planned, they went out to watch Nautanki, but could see it only from a distance. They did not want anyone in the crowd to recognise them and spread the word.

They did not enjoy the show the way they would have had they seen it closely, but still, it was a fulfilling experience.

Right before sunrise, they came back home, went to bed, and the barber removed the ladder. As they day broke, they acted as if waking up and started their daily chores. But they were feeling sleepy all day. The next day, they thanked the barber and gave him some jaggery. Nobody else knew their secret.

It was the free soul of the ladies that made it happen.

